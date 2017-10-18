PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Planning Commission Public Hearing

Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Charlevoix County Planning Commission
Notice of Public Hearing
The Charlevoix County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to accept public comment on the Draft Charlevoix County Future Land Use Plan on Thursday November 2, 2017 at 7:15 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Room at the Charlevoix County Building, 203 Antrim Street, Charlevoix, Michigan 49720.
Both written and verbal comments will be accepted at the public hearing. Written comments will also be accepted until 5:00 p.m. on November 2, 2017 by hand delivery or mail to the Charlevoix County Planning Department, 301 State Street, Charlevoix, Michigan 49720, or by email to planning@charlevoixcounty.org.
The draft plan is available for review on the Charlevoix County website at www.charlevoixcounty.org. Paper copies are also available upon request by contacting the Charlevoix County Planning Department at (231) 547-7234 or planning@charlevoixcounty.org.

