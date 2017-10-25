PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County election notices

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for the November 7, 2017 …

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for the November 7, 2017 Special Election has been scheduled for Wednesday October 25, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. for the City of Charlevoix, Bay, and Hudson Townships and at 4:00 p.m. for Chandler, Evangeline, Eveline, Marion, and South Arm Townships in the Pine Lake Room, 301 State Street, Charlevoix, MI 49720.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for the November 7, 2017 Special Election has been scheduled for Thursday October 26, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. for the City of Boyne City, Boyne Valley, Norwood, Hayes, and Charlevoix Townships and at 4:00 p.m. for the City of East Jordan, Melrose, and Wilson Townships in the Pine Lake Room, 301 State Street, Charlevoix, MI 49720.

The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to record and count the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of law.

CHERYL POTTER BROWE

Charlevoix County Clerk

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for the November 7, 2017

for Peaine and St James Townships Special Election has been scheduled for Monday October 30, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the Peaine Township Hall, 36825 Kings Highway Beaver Island, MI 49782.

The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to record and count the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of law.

CHERYL POTTER BROWE

Charlevoix County Clerk