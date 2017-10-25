Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
October 25, 2017 - Boyne City to hold public hearings on water extension special assessment
October 25, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County election notices
October 25, 2017 - OBITUARY: Helen Anne Thurston – March 1, 1923 – Oct. 13, 2017
October 25, 2017 - LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We need God more than ever
October 25, 2017 - Boyne City Police incident reports Oct. 2-8
October 25, 2017 - Boyne City remembers Fr. Francis Partridge
October 24, 2017 - Listen to the Boyne City Commission Candidate Forum
October 24, 2017 - #426 Boyne City Gazette Oct. 25
October 19, 2017 - Michigan Gov. Synder disciplines state police Col. Kriste Etue for Twitter comments
October 18, 2017 - Michigan Secretary of State candidate Jocelyn Benson to visit Northern Michigan
October 18, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board synopsis
October 18, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City Commission meeting synopses
October 18, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: 257-foot tower proposed for Boyne Falls
October 18, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Planning Commission Public Hearing
October 17, 2017 - CHARLEVOIX COUNTY – Public hearing on Hayes Township zoning ordinance
October 17, 2017 - #425 Boyne City Gazette Oct. 18
October 17, 2017 - Illusionist Tom Coverly hosted by Walloon Lake and East Jordan Community Churches
October 17, 2017 - MICHIGAN: Local officials say fiscal recovery mixed, but positive
October 17, 2017 - PETOSKEY: Odawa ribbon-cutting for Victories Square development
October 16, 2017 - Meet the candidates for Boyne City Commission on Oct. 18
Home / Free / News / Notices / PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County election notices

PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County election notices

— October 25, 2017

PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for the November 7, 2017 Special Election has been scheduled for Wednesday October 25, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. for the City of Charlevoix, Bay, and Hudson Townships and at 4:00 p.m. for Chandler, Evangeline, Eveline, Marion, and South Arm Townships in the Pine Lake Room, 301 State Street, Charlevoix, MI 49720.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for the November 7, 2017 Special Election has been scheduled for Thursday October 26, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. for the City of Boyne City, Boyne Valley, Norwood, Hayes, and Charlevoix Townships and at 4:00 p.m. for the City of East Jordan, Melrose, and Wilson Townships in the Pine Lake Room, 301 State Street, Charlevoix, MI 49720.
The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to record and count the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of law.
CHERYL POTTER BROWE
Charlevoix County Clerk

PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for the November 7, 2017
for Peaine and St James Townships Special Election has been scheduled for Monday October 30, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the Peaine Township Hall, 36825 Kings Highway Beaver Island, MI 49782.
The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to record and count the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of law.
CHERYL POTTER BROWE
Charlevoix County Clerk

Related Articles

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

October 2017
S M T W T F S
« Sep    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  