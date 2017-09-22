Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
September 22, 2017 - Northern Michigan news briefs – in and around Charlevoix County
September 22, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City hiring for maintenance/construction position
September 22, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board synopsis
September 22, 2017 - Forgiving the unforgivable
September 22, 2017 - Boyne City Ramblers volleyball results Sept. 12 and 14
September 22, 2017 - Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month Allen Lawson
September 22, 2017 - Survey says Charlevoix County among healthiest places in Michigan
September 22, 2017 - Boyne City Police incident reports Sept. 4-10
September 22, 2017 - Ramblers Sept. 15 football, cheer clinic, booster of the year photos
September 19, 2017 - Boyne City Fire Dept. Country Music Spectacular fundraiser Sept. 24
September 19, 2017 - Amy Wieland named Charlevoix County Commission on Aging Executive Director
September 19, 2017 - #421 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 20
September 19, 2017 - Northern Michigan fall highway cleanup starts Saturday
September 15, 2017 - Horton Bay Bridge Walk photos
September 15, 2017 - First day of school in Boyne City
September 13, 2017 - Boyne City man, who teaches in Charlevoix, accused of fondling two Round Lake Education Center students
September 13, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Aug. 28 – Sept. 3
September 13, 2017 - Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings
September 13, 2017 - Northern Michigan Public Health Alliance leaders survey local progress
September 13, 2017 - You can help collect data for Boyne River forecast
Home / Free / News / PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board synopsis

PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board synopsis

— September 22, 2017

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY
COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS September 13, 2017
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on September 13, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. All Commissioners were present.
Motion approved the agenda as presented.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #17-081, Approve County Expenditures.
After discussion, the motion to keep the retaining wall along the non-motorized trail on See Road as is, was defeated.
Motion approved the appointments of Ellen Addington and Phyllis Haggard to the Canvass Board.
Motion approved Resolution #17-082, Public Hearing Notice. Hearing on 2017-2018 General Fund Budget, September 27, 2017, at or after 7:00 p.m.
Motion approved Resolution #17-083, FY 2018 Resolution of Intent.
The second Commissioners meeting in October will be held in Boyne City.
Motion adjourned the meeting at 11:15 a.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk

Related Articles

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

September 2017
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930