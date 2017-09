PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board synopsis

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS

SYNOPSIS September 13, 2017

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on September 13, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. All Commissioners were present.

Motion approved the agenda as presented.

Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.

Motion approved Resolution #17-081, Approve County Expenditures.

After discussion, the motion to keep the retaining wall along the non-motorized trail on See Road as is, was defeated.

Motion approved the appointments of Ellen Addington and Phyllis Haggard to the Canvass Board.

Motion approved Resolution #17-082, Public Hearing Notice. Hearing on 2017-2018 General Fund Budget, September 27, 2017, at or after 7:00 p.m.

Motion approved Resolution #17-083, FY 2018 Resolution of Intent.

The second Commissioners meeting in October will be held in Boyne City.

Motion adjourned the meeting at 11:15 a.m.

Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.

Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk