PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board synopsis

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY
COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS September 13, 2017
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on September 13, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. All Commissioners were present.
Motion approved the agenda as presented.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #17-081, Approve County Expenditures.
After discussion, the motion to keep the retaining wall along the non-motorized trail on See Road as is, was defeated.
Motion approved the appointments of Ellen Addington and Phyllis Haggard to the Canvass Board.
Motion approved Resolution #17-082, Public Hearing Notice. Hearing on 2017-2018 General Fund Budget, September 27, 2017, at or after 7:00 p.m.
Motion approved Resolution #17-083, FY 2018 Resolution of Intent.
The second Commissioners meeting in October will be held in Boyne City.
Motion adjourned the meeting at 11:15 a.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk