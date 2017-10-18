Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Home / Free / News / Notices / PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board synopsis

PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board synopsis

— October 18, 2017

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY
COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS October 11, 2017
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on October 11, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. Five Commissioners were present. Excused: Commissioner Joel Evans.
Motion approved the agenda as amended, tabling purchase agreement.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #17-097, Approve County Expenditures.
Motion approved Resolution #17-098, Forestry Services.
Motion approved Resolution #17-099 District Court Door. Commissioner Roloff voted No.
Motion approved Resolution #17-100 Scrap Tire Cleanup Grant Application Renewal.
Motion approved Resolution #17-101 Professional Services Agreement.
Motion tabled Resolution #17-102 School Purchase Agreement.
After discussion, the Mulberry Lane traffic issue all property that needs to be cleared is the landowner’s property. They are working with the landowner. NDG has been told the trail needs to be completed before any further discussions happen on corrections
Motion approved to move the night meeting in October back to Charlevoix and reschedule the Boyne City meeting.
Motion adjourned the meeting at 11:15.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk

 

