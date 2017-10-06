PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board, Sept. 27— October 6, 2017
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS September 27, 2017
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on September 27, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. Commissioner Christensen was absent.
Motion approved the agenda as presented.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #17-084, Grandvue Operating Transfer.
A Public Hearing on the 2017/2018 General Fund Budget began at 7:05 p.m. Being there were no comments the public hearing closed at 7:06 p.m.
Motion approved Resolution #17-085, Maximum Authorized Millage Rates.
Motion approved Resolution #17-086, 2018 General Fund Budget.
Motion approved Resolution #17-087, Cigarette Tax Distribution.
Motion approved Resolution #17-088, Convention Facility Tax Distribution.
Motion approved Resolution #17-089, 2018 Salary Schedule.
Motion approved Resolution #17-090, 2018 Subsidiary Fund Budgets.
Motion approved Resolution #17-091, 2017 Budget Deficits.
Motion approved Resolution #17-092, 2017 Subsidiary Fund Budget Deficits.
Motion approved Resolution #17-093, Convert Recycle Site.
Motion approved Resolution #17-094, Opposition to Enactment of SB 386.
Motion approved Resolution #17-095, Phase 3 Boyne City to Charlevoix Non-Motorized Trail Commitment.
Motion approved Resolution #17-096, Court Compliance Officer.
Motion adjourned the meeting at 7:45 p.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk