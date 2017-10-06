Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board, Sept. 27

— October 6, 2017

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS September 27, 2017
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on September 27, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. Commissioner Christensen was absent.
Motion approved the agenda as presented.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #17-084, Grandvue Operating Transfer.
A Public Hearing on the 2017/2018 General Fund Budget began at 7:05 p.m. Being there were no comments the public hearing closed at 7:06 p.m.
Motion approved Resolution #17-085, Maximum Authorized Millage Rates.
Motion approved Resolution #17-086, 2018 General Fund Budget.
Motion approved Resolution #17-087, Cigarette Tax Distribution.
Motion approved Resolution #17-088, Convention Facility Tax Distribution.
Motion approved Resolution #17-089, 2018 Salary Schedule.
Motion approved Resolution #17-090, 2018 Subsidiary Fund Budgets.
Motion approved Resolution #17-091, 2017 Budget Deficits.
Motion approved Resolution #17-092, 2017 Subsidiary Fund Budget Deficits.
Motion approved Resolution #17-093, Convert Recycle Site.
Motion approved Resolution #17-094, Opposition to Enactment of SB 386.
Motion approved Resolution #17-095, Phase 3 Boyne City to Charlevoix Non-Motorized Trail Commitment.
Motion approved Resolution #17-096, Court Compliance Officer.
Motion adjourned the meeting at 7:45 p.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk

