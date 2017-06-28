Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne USA meeting on hydroelectric project

PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne USA meeting on hydroelectric project

— June 28, 2017

NOTICE JOINT AGENCY/PUBLIC MEETING
On July 10, 2017, Boyne USA will hold a meeting to explain the project and potential environmental impacts and discuss the data and studies to be provided in its upcoming application to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a re-licensing application for the Boyne River Hydroelectric Project, FERC No. 3409.

The project is located between Boyne Falls and Boyne City on the Boyne River in Charlevoix County, Michigan.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on July 10, 2017 in the Graz room in the lower level of the Mountain Grand Lodge, Boyne Mountain Resort, 1 Boyne Mountain Rd, Boyne Falls, MI 49713.

The major issues to be discussed include:
Summary of Process to Date
Process Ahead
Potential Studies to be Completed prior to Application.
A site visit is also scheduled to follow immediately afterwards. For more information, contact Randall Sutton (231) 549-6076.

