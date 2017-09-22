PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City hiring for maintenance/construction position

Building Maintenance/Construction Position

The City of Boyne City is seeking an individual to work in its Public Works Department. The Building Maintenance/ Construction Position be responsible for maintaining City Facilities. Desired minimum requirements include experience in Plumbing, Electrical, HVAC and Construction. Possession of a valid Michigan CDL B driver’s license or the ability to obtain within 90 days. A high school diploma or equivalent is required. Comprehensive wage (DOQ) and benefit package. To apply, submit completed applications to Cindy Grice, City Clerk, City of Boyne City, 319 N. Lake Street, Boyne City, MI 49712 by October 6th, 2017. The City of Boyne City is an Equal Opportunity Employer