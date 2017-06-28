PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City hearing on Industrial Development District

City of Boyne City Notice of Public Hearing

City of Boyne City Notice of Public Hearing

To Consider Establishing an Industrial Development District

Pursuant to Public Act 198 of 1974, Plant Rehabilitation and Industrial Development District Act, a public hearing is scheduled to consider establishing an Industrial Development District requested by Van Dam Marine Co., known as 970 and 974 E. Division St, Boyne City, MI and. The property tax identification numbers are: 15-051-302-002-50 and 15-051-302-002-80.

The public hearing and City Commission consideration of this request will be Tuesday, July 11th, 2017, 7:00 pm, at the temporary City of Boyne City Hall, 364 North Lake Street, Boyne City, MI 49712.

All affected parties are invited to attend this public hearing and will be afforded an opportunity to speak. Written comments will be accepted until 4:30 pm, July 6th, 2017 at the temporary City of Boyne City Hall located at 364 North Lake Street, Boyne City, MI 49712. All written comments will become part of the records of the hearing.

Cindy Grice, Clerk/Treasurer

City of Boyne City