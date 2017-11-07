PUBLIC NOTICE – Boyne City Commission synopses

CITY OF BOYNE CITYCITY OF BOYNE CITYCITY COMMISSIONminute synopsisAugust 8, 2017 – Approved the July …

CITY OF BOYNE CITYCITY OF BOYNE CITYCITY COMMISSIONminute synopsisAugust 8, 2017 – Approved the July 25, 2017 City Commission regular meeting minutes; approved to purchase a 2017 demo Fire Tanker Truck from Toyne in the amount of $197,050.Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

CITY OF BOYNE CITYCITY COMMISSIONminute synopsisAugust 29, 2017 – approve the August 8, 2017 City Commission regular meeting; awardd the contract for the purchase and installation of the Stainless Dump Box system and the Scraper Blade system to Truck and Trailer Specialties in the amount of $27,060; awarded the contract for the first phase of the Pavilion Improvement project to Kroondyk Construction of Boyne City including the base bid and alternates 3 and 4 for an estimated total of $244,405.71 and authorize the City Manager to approve change orders consistent with possibly adding other alternates if additional funds become available and with notification to the City CommissionersCindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

CITY OF BOYNE CITYCITY COMMISSIONminute synopsisSeptember 12, 2017 – Approved the August 29, 2017 City Commission regular meeting minutes; approved the Michigan Department of Transportation Performance Resolution for Governmental Agencies; approved the resolution and adopt the 2016 Hazard Mitigation Plan as an official plan for the City of Boyne City; created a new “Large” airport hangar lease rate category at $500 per month without utilities subject to the same other practices and policies that exist for other airport hangars; accepted the donation of the Wolverine Sculpture from Michigan artist Douglas Radcliffe North to be placed in Old City Park Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

CITY OF BOYNE CITYCITY COMMISSIONminute synopsisSeptember 26, 2017 – Approved the September 12, 2017 City Commission regular meeting minutes; approved the recommendation from the Economic Development Corporation board to reappoint Michael Cain for a six year term expiring in March, 2023; Approved to award the bid to supply ice control sand to R & B Excavating in the amount of $13,500; approved the request for the City to apply for a grant from the Charlevoix County Community Foundation for Phase 2 of the Veteran’s Park Pavilion Project and to allow City Staff to carry out the implementation of the grant if successful; approved the request for the City to be the applicant and administer the grant application to the Charlevoix County Community Foundation for matching funds for Phase I of the Boyne Valley Trail; approved to purchase a Hot Track Bird Deterrent system for the City Hall facility in the amount of $8,868.Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer