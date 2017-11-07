Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
November 8, 2017 - Veterans Day events around Charlevoix County
November 8, 2017 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
November 8, 2017 - Charlevoix County courts cases and clerk filings
November 8, 2017 - Boyne City voters choose new commissioners and education millage
November 7, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Boyne City Commission synopses
November 7, 2017 - Boyne Holiday Guide 2017
November 7, 2017 - #428 Boyne City Gazette Nov. 8
November 7, 2017 - Hayes Township Camp Sea-Gull fundraiser meeting Nov. 8
November 1, 2017 - Education millage, city commission top Boyne City ballot Nov. 7
November 1, 2017 - Boyne City Police logs Oct. 2-8
November 1, 2017 - Michigan gubernatorial candidate Todd Schleiger’s running mate David Lillis has Boyne City connection
November 1, 2017 - Raises, body cams, demolition, water main top Boyne City Commission meeting
November 1, 2017 - 2017 Business Expo and Taste of Boyne
October 31, 2017 - #427 Boyne City Gazette Nov. 1
October 25, 2017 - Boyne City to hold public hearings on water extension special assessment
October 25, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County election notices
October 25, 2017 - OBITUARY: Helen Anne Thurston – March 1, 1923 – Oct. 13, 2017
October 25, 2017 - LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We need God more than ever
October 25, 2017 - Boyne City Police incident reports Oct. 2-8
October 25, 2017 - Boyne City remembers Fr. Francis Partridge
Home / Featured / Free / News / Notices / PUBLIC NOTICE – Boyne City Commission synopses

PUBLIC NOTICE – Boyne City Commission synopses

— November 7, 2017

CITY OF BOYNE CITYCITY OF BOYNE CITYCITY COMMISSIONminute synopsisAugust 8, 2017  –  Approved the July 25, 2017 City Commission regular meeting minutes; approved to purchase a 2017 demo Fire Tanker Truck from Toyne in the amount of $197,050.Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

CITY OF BOYNE CITYCITY COMMISSIONminute synopsisAugust 29, 2017  –  approve the August 8, 2017 City Commission regular meeting;  awardd the contract for the purchase and installation of the Stainless Dump Box system and the Scraper Blade system to Truck and Trailer Specialties in the amount of $27,060; awarded the contract for the first phase of the Pavilion Improvement project to Kroondyk Construction of Boyne City including the base bid and alternates 3 and 4 for an estimated total of $244,405.71 and authorize the City Manager to approve change orders consistent with possibly adding other alternates if additional funds become available and with notification to the City CommissionersCindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

CITY OF BOYNE CITYCITY COMMISSIONminute synopsisSeptember 12, 2017  –  Approved the August 29, 2017 City Commission regular meeting minutes; approved the Michigan Department of Transportation Performance Resolution for Governmental Agencies; approved the resolution and adopt the 2016 Hazard Mitigation Plan as an official plan for the City of Boyne City; created a new “Large” airport hangar lease rate category at $500 per month without utilities subject to the same other practices and policies that exist for other airport hangars; accepted the donation of the Wolverine Sculpture from Michigan artist Douglas Radcliffe North to be placed in Old City Park Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

CITY OF BOYNE CITYCITY COMMISSIONminute synopsisSeptember 26, 2017  –  Approved the September 12, 2017 City Commission regular meeting minutes; approved the recommendation from the Economic Development Corporation board to reappoint Michael Cain for a six year term expiring in March, 2023; Approved to award the bid to supply ice control sand to R & B Excavating in the amount of $13,500; approved the request for the City to apply for a grant from the Charlevoix County Community Foundation for Phase 2 of the Veteran’s Park Pavilion Project and to allow City Staff to carry out the implementation of the grant if successful; approved the request for the City to be the applicant and administer the grant application to the Charlevoix County Community Foundation for matching funds for Phase I of the Boyne Valley Trail; approved to purchase a Hot Track Bird Deterrent system for the City Hall facility in the amount of $8,868.Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

Related Articles

CONTACT US

(231) 582-2799
EXT 1 - Subscriptions | Ads | Circulation
EXT 2 - News
email: editor@boynegazette.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  