PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City Commission meeting synopses

Editor’s note: This batch of back Boyne City Commission notices, dating from July 2o16 to December 2016, are now being published—as required by law—because they were only recently received by the Boyne City Gazette.

July 26, 2016 – Approval of the June 28, 2016 City Commission regular meeting minutes; the April 28, 2016 demolition order as presented on the property at 204 S East Street be approved by the City Commission and authorize the City to take all action to carry out the order, adopting the findings of the Hearing Officer; approved to accept the City Manager evaluation form, complete and return to the City Clerk / Treasurer by 4:30 p.m. on August 12, 2016

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

August 9, 2016 –Approved the July 26, 2016 City Commission regular meeting minutes as presented; Approved the recommendation from the Parks & Recreation Commission to appoint Hugh Conklin to the Parks & Recreation Commission; approved City staff to move forward with the grant application to the Great Lakes Fishery Trust Access to the Great Lakes Fishery grant and authorize the City Manager to complete necessary documents to implement the grant; approved to designate Mayor Neidhamer as our voting delegate with Commissioner Conklin as our first alternate and City Manager Cain as our second alternate for the Michigan Municipal League Annual Meeting and authorize City Clerk / Treasurer Grice to inform the Michigan Municipal League; approved the request of the City Manager to go into closed session to (1) consider the purchase of real property as provided in MCL 15.268 (d) of the Michigan Open Meetings Act (PA 267 of 1976); and (2) review with our attorney regarding Attorney/Client Privilege document as provided in MCL 15.268 (h) of the Michigan Open Meetings Act (PA 267 of 1976)

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

August 23, 2016 –Approved the August 9, 2016 City Commission regular meeting minutes as presented; adopted the 2016 / 2017 goals as presented, adding new wording and dates as requested; approved the application to the Coastal and Estuarine Land Conservation Program for proposals for up to $1.5 million and authorize the City Manager or his designee to complete the necessary document to implement the grant; approved a contract for the tennis court repairs to Harbor Springs Excavating for the amount of $105,870.74 and authorize the City Manager to execute the required documents; approved the contract for Overband Crack Sealing to Fahrner Asphalt Sealers for the amount of $6,036.25; approved to award the contract for the 2016 Pavement Maintenance Project as follows: Crush and shape paving and curb work to Reith Riley for the amount of $246,245.00; Mill and resurface work to Payne and Dolan for the amount of $41,861.82; approved to award the contract for the purchase of the 2016 Kubota ZD1211 Zero Turn mower to Ginop’s of Alanson in the amount of $12,400; approve the request of the City Manager to go into closed session to consider a periodic personnel evaluation of a public officer as provided in MCL 15.268 (a) of the Michigan Open Meetings Act (PA 267 of 1976 and consider the purchase of real property as provided in MCL 15.268 (d) of the Michigan Open Meetings Act (PA 267 of 1976

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

September 13, 2016 – approved the August 23, 2016 City Commission regular meeting minutes as with correction as noted; approved to accept the MDEQ SAW Grant; approved for staff to start the process to amend the City Fireworks ordinance Sec 34-113 by adding “On these days the ignition, discharge, and use of Consumer Fireworks is prohibited between 1:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m; approved recommendation of the Parks & Recreation commission to ban horseback riding on the new mountain bike trails at Avalanche Park and direct staff in install signage as required; approved to send Assistant Police Chief Kevin Spate to Northwestern University’s Police Staff and Command School in February, 2017 for a cost of $4,100 plus travel expenses and authorize Police Chief Jeff Gaither and City Manager Michigan Cain and staff to execute the documents necessary to accomplish this; approved the Due Care Plan proposal from Sagasser & Associates at a cost not to exceed $3,500; approved Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant – Project Funding and Explanation of Match Sources Resolution for the Boyne City Open Space application and allow the City Manager and City Clerk / Treasurer to complete the document as necessary; approved membership in the PROTEC at an annual cost of about $467; approved the request of the City Manager to go into closed session to consider the purchase of real property as provided in MCL 15.268 (d) of the Michigan Open Meetings Act (PA 267 of 1976)

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

September 27, 2016 – Approved the September 13, 2016 City Commission regular meeting minutes with minor correction as presented; approved the First Reading to amend section 31.113 of the Boyne City Fireworks Ordinance and authorize staff to schedule the Second Reading for November 15, 2016; approved to award the bid to Dirt Artisans in the amount of $8,280 and allow staff the discretion to increase the unit amount as necessary, not to exceed a total project cost of $9,200; approved to award the bid to Dirt Artisans in the amount of $8,280 and allow staff the discretion to increase the unit amount as necessary, not to exceed a total project cost of $9,200

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

October 3, 2016 – Adopted the resolution for the Boyne City Veterans Park Pavilion Project revising the project funding request to $280,000 and increase the City’s match to $320,000 and authorize the City Manager to execute the documents; adopted the resolution for the Boyne City Open Space Acquisition Project revising the project funding request to $2,438,800 and increase the City’s match to $857,000 and authorize the City Manager to execute the documents

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

October 11, 2016 – Approved the September 27, 2016 City Commission regular meeting minutes; Approved of the October 3, 2016 City Commission special meeting minutes; Approved the resolution recognizing the Michigan Local Government Management Association with the new name of Michigan Municipal Executives and authorize the Mayor and / or City Clerk to execute and distribute the resolution and related materials on behalf of the City as appropriate; Approved the recommendation to renew Laura Sansom to the Boyne City Historical Commission for a three year term expiring June, 2019; Approved the recommendation from the Parks & Recreation Board to accept the resignation of members Jerry Swift and Heath Meeder; Approved the recommendation from the Parks & Recreation Board to appoint Lisa Alexander to the board fill a vacancy with a term expiring on 12/31/2018; Approved the recommendation from the Parks & Recreation Board to appoint Mike Doumanian to the board fill a vacancy with a term expiring on 12/31/2018; Approved to award the bid for tree trimming and removal services for this year to All Aspects Tree Service for the not to exceed amount of $28,050 and authorized staff to do additional work if needed; Approved contract with Robinson’s Landscape and Nursery of Boyne City in the amount not to exceed $14,739; Approved proposal from the Petoskey Regional Audubon Society to designate Riverside Park and Veterans Park as birding locations to be added to the Sunset Coast Birding Trail map and website and work with staff on sign placement; Approved proposal from Environment Architects to provide design services for the remodeling of the River mouth restroom for a price not to exceed $11,500 for the proposed services

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

November 15, 2016 – Approved the October 11, 2016 City Commission regular meeting minutes; Approved to purchase a boring tool for the Water/Wastewater department from TT Technologies in the amount of $4,976; Approved to purchase and replace light fixtures in the Tertiary building at the Wastewater Treatment Plant in the amount of $8,950 from Shoreline Power Service; approved to amend the Boyne City Fireworks Ordinance Sec 34-113 to add language as follows On these days, the ignition, discharge and use of Consumer Fireworks is prohibited between 1:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.; approved the first reading for a rezoning request from Ted Macksey for rezoning parcels located on Jefferson Street from Rural Estate District to Multiple Family Residential District direct staff to schedule the second reading for January 10, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.; approved request of the City Manager to go into closed session to (1) consider the purchase of real property as provided in MCL 15.268 (d) of the Michigan Open Meetings Act (PA 267 of 1976); and (2) consider a periodic personnel evaluation of a public officer as provided in MCL 15.268 (a) of the Michigan Open Meetings Act (PA 267 of 1976); scheduled a Public Hearing regarding a conservation agreement between the City of Boyne City and The Little Traverse Conservancy regarding the Open Space property for the Tuesday, November 29, 2016 regular City Commission meeting and change the time of the meeting from noon to 7:00 p.m.

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

November 29, 2016 – Approved the November 15, 2016 City Commission regular meeting minutes; approved Conservation Easement and pending the City Attorney’s final approval and authorize City Manager to execute the necessary paperwork at the appropriate time once the property at 475 North Lake Street; approved its regular meeting schedule for 2017 the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. and the 4th Tuesday of each month except December at noon with all meetings to be held at Boyne City Hall, 364 North Lake Street in Boyne City, until the new City Facilities are complete at which time they will be held at 319 N. Lake Street.;

approved an increase in wages for the City Manager to $105,000 per year for the period of 5/1/16 to 4/30/17, with the increase retroactive to 5/1/16 including its impact on other benefits

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

December 13, 2016 – Approved the November 29, 2016 City Commission regular meeting; Approved to cancel the December 27, 2016 scheduled City Commission Meeting due to lack of pending business; Approved to opt out of the requirements of PA 152 of 2011 for the coming year and authorize the City Manager and City Clerk / Treasurer to submit any required paperwork; Approved of the Parks & Recreation Commission to appoint Patrick Patoka to serve a second term on the Parks and Recreation Board for a four year term expiring December 31 of 2020; Approved to authorize staff to apply for a grant from the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians in the amount of $10,000 to purchase two Verizon Modems for the EMS Department; approved the Great Lakes Fishery Trust “Access to the Great Lakes Fishery” grant community resolution;

approved the request of the City Manager to go into closed session to consider the purchase of real property as provided in MCL 15.268 (d) of the Michigan Open Meetings Act (PA 267 of 1976)

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer