PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City Commission meeting synopses

CITY OF BOYNE CITY CITY OF BOYNE CITY CITY COMMISSION minute synopsis May 9, 2017 – Approved the April 25, 2017 City Commission regular meeting minutes; Approved the recommendation from the Zoning Board of Appeals to reappoint Pat Kubesh to the Zoning Board of Appeals to expire on September 1, 2019; Approved the recommendation from the Zoning Board of Appeals to reappoint Roger Reynolds to the Zoning Board of Appeals board to expire on September 1, 2019; Approved the recommendation from the Zoning Board of Appeals to reappoint Bob Carlile to the Zoning Board of Appeals board to expire on September 1, 2020; Approved the recommendation from the Airport Advisory Board to appoint Leon Vercruysse to the Airport Advisory Board for the 3 year term ending August 24, 2019; approved allow Staff to select a second appraisal bid not to exceed $6,000 and allow the City Manager negotiate fees based on services; approved the Professional Services agreement with NDG for trail design and construction engineering services for Phase 1 of the Boyne Valley Trailway;approved bid from Interphase Interiors in the amount of $64,502.47 to provide furnishing including delivery and installation for the new City Facilities; approved the resolution authorizing the City to apply to the Michigan Secretary of State via the Charlevoix County for a grant to purchase the new voting systems from Dominion Voting Systems under the terms outlined; approved the purchase of an HP T2530 Multifunction printer from Engineering Supply for a unit price of $8,200 with a cash trade in of $1,250 for existing plotter for a total price of $6,950; approved the bid of $2500 for J & R Building Mover’s Inc to move the small garage from the City Hall site to the Wastewater Treatment Plant Yard as well as approve the cost of blocks and concrete on which to set the garage and approved the bid from Habitec Security to install a camera system in the Police Department Interview/Interrogation Room in the amount of $2561.50. Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

CITY OF BOYNE CITY CITY COMMISSION minute synopsis June 13, 2017 – Approval of the May 9, 2017 City Commission regular meeting; approved the recommendation of the Planning Commission to reappoint Jason Biskner to the Planning Commission for a three year term expiring May 31, 2020; Approved the recommendation of the Planning Commission to reappoint James Kozlowski to the Planning Commission for a three year term expiring May 31, 2020; Approved of the recommendation of the Planning Commission to appoint Jeffory Ross to the Planning Commission for a three year term expiring May 31, 2020; Approved the recommendation in support of the Boyne City Main Street Program to apply for a special liquor license to serve alcohol on July 13, 2017 for the Food Truck Rally and on August 12, 2017 for the Farm Meal; Approved to authorize staff to have West Shore Services supply and install the necessary equipment to operate the curfew siren at a cost of $1,115; Approved to authorize the City Manager to apply for a grant of $12,242,40 to the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians for the purchase of a Lucas (Medtronic) automated CPR machine and purchase the equipment if successful in obtaining the grant;Approved to purchase a replacement Philips Cardiac AED for the Police Department from Moore Medical at a cost of $1,371; approved the contract with C2AE for design engineering services in the amount of $23,800; approved to support the volunteer efforts to educate the public and work towards reducing the amount of litter and debris stemming from community festivals and events; approved a contract with Abonmarche for engineering services for Phase I of the marina expansion floating wave attenuator project for an amount not to exceed $62,000;approved to purchase of a Trackless MT7 Tractor and attachments in the amount of $147,632 from Bell Equipment; approved the proposal from Harbor House Publishers to design and produce 10,000 copies of a parks and recreation brochure in the amount of $2,495; approved to allow staff to search and purchase a used truck for use at the Marina, if necessary or the perfect replacement truck opportunity presents itself in an amount not to exceed $10,000; approved of the contract with Team Elmers to provide services to grind the brush, log and stump piles at the North Boyne Yard in the amount of $31,780; approved of the City’s participation in the Anderson Road Reconstruction project in conjunction with Wilson Township and the Charlevoix County Road Commission in the amount of $71,933.45 Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

CITY OF BOYNE CITY CITY COMMISSION minute synopsis June 27, 2017 – Approved the June 13, 2017 City Commission regular meeting minutes;Approved the purchase of an Ideapad Miix510-121SK computer for the Main Street department for a total cost of $985.00; authorized City staff, including the Assessor and City Manager to move forward with the steps required for a special assessment for the provision of City water on West Michigan and Woodlawn Streets; adoptd the proposed resolution as presented from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources – Waterways Division; approved Team Elmer’s bid of $14,492 to construct the fitness trails at the Ridge Run Dog Park; approved the proposal from Windemuller Electric for the purchase of SCADA software for the Water / Wastewater Department in the amount of $5,249.00; approved the proposal from Harbor Fence to repair and replace approximately 200 feet of fence at the Wastewater Treatment plant in the amount of $2,597.Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

CITY OF BOYNE CITY CITY COMMISSION minute synopsis July 11, 2017 – approved the June 27, 2017 City Commission regular meeting minutes; approved the proposed Resolution authorizing the establishment of the district to be named Boyne City Industrial Development District #6 and authorize the City Manager to execute the documents, and direct the Boyne City Economic Development Commission to review and make recommendations to the City Commission regarding requests for abatements coming from any Industrial Development Districts established in the City.Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

CITY OF BOYNE CITY CITY COMMISSION minute synopsis July 25, 2017 – approve the July 11, 2017 City Commission regular meeting minutes; approved the grant acceptance resolution for Boyne Valley Trailway Development Phase I Grant # TF16-0195; approved the grant acceptance resolution for Boyne City Open Space Acquisition Grant # TF16-0122; approved the designated location in Peninsula Beach Park for the placement of a mosaic sculptureCindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer