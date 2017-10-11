PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City Commission meeting synopses

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

March 14, 2017 – Approved the February 28, 2016 City Commission regular meeting; Approved the contract with Root Mechanical in the amount of $5,905 to rebuild the Wastewater plant’s failed backwash pump; Approved the recommendation of the Parks & Recreation Commission to appoint Tom Smith to fill a term vacancy ending December 31, 2020 and accept the resignation of Patrick Patoka

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

March 28, 2017 – Approved the March 14, 2017 City Commission regular meeting; Approved the FYE 2018 Marina Rates; Approved to authorize staff to prepare and submit a grant application for Phase I of the marina breakwall to the Michigan DNR Waterways Commission and authorize the City Manager to sign all associated documents; Approved the proposal from Harbor Fence in the amount of $2,397 to repair and replace a portion of fence at the Wastewater Treatment plant and authorize the City Manager to execute the documents

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

April 11, 2017 – Approved the March 21, 2017 City Commission Budget Work Session meeting; Approved the March 28, 2017 City Commission regular meeting as presented;

Approved the recommendation of the Historical Commission to appoint April Raycraft to the Historical Commission for a three year term expiring June 30, 2020; Approved to contract with C2AE to be the Prime Professional for the Ridge Run Dog Park Fitness Trail Project; Approved of the contract for 2017 Pavement Marking with M & M Pavement Marking in the amount of $23,273.94; Approved to authorize staff to complete and submit a grant application to the Risk Reduction Grant Program for a grant in the amount of up to $5,000 to be used towards the purchase of a Video Monitoring System as requested in the amount of $9,820 less any grant funding received; Approved to award the contract for Overband Crack Sealing to Applied Pavement Marking in the amount of $10,938.40, Airport pavement crack sealing in the amount of $12,000 for a total price of $22,938.40; Approved the second reading and approval of a Conditional Rezoning Request from Ted Macksey to rezone parcels 15-051-026-005-00 and 15-051-026-004-15 from Rural Estate District to Multiple Family Residential District; Adopted the Resolution to Establish a General Operating Millage Rate of 15.51 for the City of Boyne City FY 2017/2018; Adopted the Resolution to Establish a City Facilities Debt Service Millage Rate of 2.30 for the City of Boyne City FY 2017/2018; Adopted the General Appropriations Act for FY 2017/2018 resolution; Adopted Fee Schedule for FY 2017/2018 Resolution; Approved to execute a lease with Charlevoix County to house the MSU Extension in the new City Facility Complex as outlined and authorize the City Manager and City Clerk / Treasurer to execute the resulting agreement after review by the City Attorney; approved the renewal of the 10-year franchise with Charter Communications as proposed with the inclusion of the current 5% franchise fee; Approved to authorize the City Manager to explore and if he determines reasonable, enter into an agreement with Charlevoix County to provide the City internet service for one or more of its facilities at an estimated cost of $100 per month plus reasonable installation costs. Further to approve to authorize the City Manager to execute a contract with ACD Telecom of Lansing for internet services for the City Complex for either a 24 or 36 month term starting at the 10 Mbps speed with respective $2,500 or $1,500 installation costs and $250 or $225 monthly costs.

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer

April 25, 2017 – Approved the April 11, 2017 City Commission regular meeting minutes; Approved to support the Boyne City Main Street application for a special license to serve alcohol on July 7 & 8, 2017 for the Boyne Thunder; Approved to proclaim Thursday, April 27, 2017 Arbor Day in the City of Boyne City; Approved to proclaim May as National Historic Preservation Month in the City of Boyne City; Approved of the Local Governing Body Resolution for Charitable Gaming Licenses as requested by the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce and Authorize City Staff to submit the required documents in support of this and future similar requests from them; Approved to proclaim April 23-29 as Volunteer Appreciation Week in the City of Boyne City; Approved the proposed grant agreement with the Health Department of Northern Michigan and TOMMBA for $18,500 for the Avalanche Trail; Adopted the resolution regarding the Boyne City Local Development Authority Tax Increment Financing Plan and Development Plan Amendment; Approved the FY 2016/2017 budget amendments as presented in compliance with accounting and budgeting standards; Approved the Story Walk and Planet Walk projects and authorize City Staff to work with the Boyne District Library regarding the details of the signs and location of the Story Walk; Adopted the revised City Marina Regulations Section 2 Reservation Policy; Approved to extend the contract for the FYE 2017 Pavement Maintenance Project awarded to Reith Riley to include this year’s quantities of crush and shape work for an amount not to exceed $415,488; Approved to allow staff the opportunity to interview the three appraisal firms individually and select the winning bid at a cost not to exceed $7,500 and allow the City Manager to negotiate fees based on services needed and to execute all necessary documents to complete the contract

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer