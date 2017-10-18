PUBLIC NOTICE: 257-foot tower proposed for Boyne Falls

Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
— October 18, 2017

Public Notice
Tillman Infrastructure, LLC is proposing to build a 257-foot self support tower (280-ft w/appurtenances) located at 5662 US Highway 131, Boyne Falls, MI 49713. Structure coordinates are: (N 45-06-34.93/ 84-53-12.83). The tower is anticipated to have FAA Style E (dual medium intensity) lighting. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR Form 854) file number is A1090214. Interested persons may review the application at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering the file number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website. FCC strongly encourages online filing. A mailing address for a paper filing is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, ATTN: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554.

