Public meeting on future of Boyne’s museum

The Boyne City Historical Museum will be hosting an open house at City Hall on Thursday March 9, at 5 p.m.

Join us in creating our story of Boyne City History for the museum which will be located in the newly constructed City Hall.

Joe Hines with Project Arts & Design will be on board to help us gather all of our history and turn it into the story we want to share with visitors in the new museum.

If you are unable to attend but have information to share please call Michele Hewitt at 231-582-0335 or email mhewitt@boynecity.com.