Public meeting on future of Boyne’s museum— March 7, 2017
The Boyne City Historical Museum will be hosting an open house at City Hall on …
The Boyne City Historical Museum will be hosting an open house at City Hall on Thursday March 9, at 5 p.m.
Join us in creating our story of Boyne City History for the museum which will be located in the newly constructed City Hall.
Joe Hines with Project Arts & Design will be on board to help us gather all of our history and turn it into the story we want to share with visitors in the new museum.
If you are unable to attend but have information to share please call Michele Hewitt at 231-582-0335 or email mhewitt@boynecity.com.
Related Articles
-
-
Boyne Police logs Feb. 20-26March 9, 2017
-
-
Day of free services; Project Connect March 15March 9, 2017
-
E-Cubed expo, dinner in East Jordan March 22March 9, 2017
Entertainment
Past Stories
Categories
- Chris Faulknor's Two Cents (17)
- Editorial Cartoons (9)
- Events (193)
- Featured (803)
- Free (626)
- Gazette (76)
- Inside the Newsroom (6)
- News (2,342)
- Newsroom (7)
- Notices (39)
- Obits (66)
- OP-ED (93)
- Photo Galleries (60)
- Region/State (151)
- Sports (32)