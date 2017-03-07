Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
March 9, 2017 - 2017 Boyne Family Fare paczki-eating contest in photos
March 9, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Feb. 20-26
March 9, 2017 - Main Street, Catt, daycare ordinance, museum bids top Boyne City Commission meeting
March 9, 2017 - Day of free services; Project Connect March 15
March 9, 2017 - E-Cubed expo, dinner in East Jordan March 22
March 9, 2017 - Charlevoix bridge closures begin March 27
March 7, 2017 - Public meeting on future of Boyne’s museum
March 7, 2017 - #393 Boyne City Gazette March 8
March 2, 2017 - Boyne City Snowball 2017 in pictures
March 2, 2017 - Leadership Charlevoix fundraisers in Boyne, Charlevoix
March 2, 2017 - Charlevoix County court records, clerk filings
March 2, 2017 - The nature of God explored at Boyne LifeTree Café
March 1, 2017 - Boyne Thunder awards over $138k to area charitable groups
March 1, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Feb. 13-19
March 1, 2017 - Charlevoix County tourism businesses invited to funding event
March 1, 2017 - BOYNE CITY: Benino ‘Jon’ Enciso charged with recording nude teen girls
March 1, 2017 - Concerned developer, capital plan, postponed housing pitch at Boyne planning meeting
February 27, 2017 - #392 Boyne City Gazette March 1
February 24, 2017 - EMS agreement, museum costs, public hearings top Boyne commission
February 24, 2017 - Boyne school board Ok’s strategic plan, bond work, resignations, snow day plan
Home / Events / Featured / Free / News / Public meeting on future of Boyne’s museum

Public meeting on future of Boyne’s museum

— March 7, 2017

The Boyne City Historical Museum will be hosting an open house at City Hall on Thursday March 9, at 5 p.m.

Join us in creating our story of Boyne City History for the museum which will be located in the newly constructed City Hall.

Joe Hines with Project Arts & Design will be on board to help us gather all of our history and turn it into the story we want to share with visitors in the new museum.

If you are unable to attend but have information to share please call Michele Hewitt at 231-582-0335 or email mhewitt@boynecity.com.

 

Related Articles

Weather

27° F
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

March 2017
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799