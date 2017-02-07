Public meeting Feb. 9 on East Jordan’s parks, recreation future

Regional trail connections, new visions for Sportsman’s Park and Memorial Park, and a public survey …

Regional trail connections, new visions for Sportsman’s Park and Memorial Park, and a public survey are all on the agenda for the Feb. 9 gathering.

A public meeting on updates to the parks and recreation master plan for the City of East Jordan will be held on Thursday Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the East Jordan Civic Center.

The meeting is the first in a series of events to solicit public input on long-term investments in East Jordan’s recreational services and amenities.

The updated plan will establish a framework for how the city and its partners will invest in parks and recreational amenities to meet the changing needs of residents and visitors.

Topics of discussion for the gathering include future visions for Sportsman’s Park and Memorial Park, and a public survey that will help inform updates to the parks and recreation plan.

The meeting will also include a presentation and discussion from the Jeff Winegard of the Top of Michigan Trails Council about potential connections to the region’s extensive network of trails.

Officials say that the new plan will also adhere to guidelines established by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to ensure that the city is eligible to apply for grants administered by the DNR’s Recreation Grants Section.

Work on the new plan is being facilitated by the Land Information Access Association (LIAA), a nonprofit community development organization based in Traverse City.