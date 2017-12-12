In The News
PHOTO GALLERY: Knights of Columbus Spelling Bee held in Boyne City

— December 12, 2017

This photo gallery features highlights from the Knights of Columbus Spelling Bee held in recent weeks in the Boyne area. Photos by Chris Faulknor

The local Knights of Columbus spelling bee was held on Nov. 21 at Boyne City High School for students from Boyne area schools, the winners of which will advance to the Diocesan Regional Finals held on Jan. 14, 2017, at the Gaylord Knights of Columbus. The grades 7-8 winners were Colton O’Neil, Mya Pofahl, Zosia Wasylewski, Kaitlyn Hammerle, and Grace Whisler. The grades 4-6 winners were Brianna Ager, Rylan McVannel, Aiden Grubaugh, Isaiah Whennen, and Connor Uy. Other competing students included Amber Cool, Ben Ivie, Scott Matelski, Arianna Lightfoot, and Kaitlyn Hammerle.

