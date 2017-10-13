Petoskey temple to host Yale Strom and Hot Pstromi

Temple to host klezmer musical concert to bridge Interfaith Jewish and Christian Eastern European and …

Temple to host klezmer musical concert to bridge Interfaith Jewish and Christian Eastern European and Balkan culture

International violinist powerhouse Yale Strom and his super group Hot Pstromi will present a high octane energy concert of klezmer, Finnish, Middle Eastern, Roma and Sephardic melodies on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at 2:00 pm, at Temple B’nai Israel in downtown Petoskey, in an interfaith cultural celebration.

The klezmer musician before World War II performed not only for the Jewish communities but was sought after by the Christian communities throughout Eastern Europe and the Balkans. These Jewish musicians were able to play many genres of music and were the transmitters of culture between the Jewish and Christian communities.

Strom and his band Hot Pstromi, which includes his wife Elizabeth on vocals combine stories, song and a large dose of improvisation to make for a fun and audience friendly musical experience.

A prolific composer, author and filmmaker, Yale Strom is one of the leading artist-ethnographers, having conducted research and collected music in Rumania and Eastern Europe since 1981. He is also the director of eight award winning documentaries, notably “The Last Klezmer,” which at one point was short-listed for an Academy Award. His musical dramas have been aired on National Public Radio (NPR), and he is the author of 13 books including the children’s book, “The Wedding that Saved the Town,” about the bond of klezmer music!

“We are pleased to bring Yale and Hot Pstromi back for their third concert at Temple B’nai Israel,” noted Gus Paz, temple president.

The concert on Sunday is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated.

For more information contact cgellstein@gmail.com