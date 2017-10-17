PETOSKEY: Odawa ribbon-cutting for Victories Square development

Odawa Economic Development Management, Inc. in conjunction with Geodetic North Investors, LLC (GNI) announce the …

Odawa Economic Development Management, Inc. in conjunction with Geodetic North Investors, LLC (GNI) announce the ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday October 26, 2017 at 1:00 pm for Victories Square in Petoskey.

Victories Square represents a unique partnership between OEDMI and GNI through a company that is 51% owned by OEDMI and organized under the laws of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians (LTBB).

“OEDMI found a great partner in GNI with its extensive experience in commercial land development, which will enhance and bring a new and exciting mix of retail, restaurant, and hotel space to the northern Michigan region. This was a goal of LTBB when it created OEDMI which the OEDMI Board of Directors has been working towards over the last five years,” said Tanya Gibbs, OEDMI President.

The 22 acre development located at the northwest corner of US-131 and Lears Road will be completed in three phases.

The $21,000,000 Phase I will commence in the fall of 2017 and be completed in approximately a year.

It will include a 137-room full service hotel, a 6060 square foot national restaurant/sports bar and 7,482 square foot multi-tenant building anchored with a national coffee shop with drive-thru. Phase II and III will follow and include additional hospitality, restaurants, retailors and apartments.

The ribbon cutting ceremony, along with the unveiling of development plans, will take place on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 1:00 pm; refreshments will be provided.

Location (Weather Permitting): Northwest corner of US-131 and Lears Road

1250 Lears Road, Petoskey, MI 49770 (GPS point of reference)

Alternate Location: Ovation Hall at Odawa Casino, 1760 Lears Road, Petoskey, MI 49770