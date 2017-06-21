Opioid ed, idle cars, teacher retirement plan voted on by Charlevoix County’s state legislators

A look at how Charlevoix County’s Michigan legislators, 37th District Sen. Wayne Schmidt and 105th District Rep. Triston Cole, voted on bills in recent weeks.

• House Bill 4647, Overhaul school employee retirement system: Passed 55 to 52 in the House

To replace the current school pension system with one that requires more cost-sharing by new employees, and contains provisions intended to limit state management practices responsible for the $29.1 billion of unfunded liabilities in the status quo system.

New employees could choose instead to receive substantial employer contributions to 401(k) accounts.

If the overhauled defined benefit component is not properly funded then enrollees would have to pay half the cost of correcting this, and if underfunding exceeds specified levels this option would be closed to new hires.

105 Rep. Triston Cole R – Mancelona Y

• Senate Bill 401, Overhaul school employee retirement system: Passed 21 to 17 in the Senate

The Senate vote on the identical pension reform provisions as in the House bill described above.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

• Senate Bill 401, Amendment to impose unfunded school pension liability costs on charters: Failed 14 to 24 in the Senate

Curtis Hertel amendment to require charter schools to contribute to the cost of paying down the school pension system’s $29.1 billion in unfunded liabilities, even though their employees do not get benefits from the system.

The amendment was supported by all Democrats and by Republicans Emmons, Rocca and Schmidt.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

• House Bill 4636, Criminalize female genital mutilation of minors: Passed 38 to 0 in the Senate

To make it a crime subject to 15 years in prison to perform a clitoridectomy, infibulation, or other female genital mutilation on person less than age 18.

Claims that the procedure is required by custom or ritual would be explicitly excluded as a defense to prosecution.

Related bills would ban transporting a girl for this purpose, authorize lawsuits from victims, and permanently revoke the license of a medical professional convicted of this.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

• House Bill 4013, Allow electronic vehicle registration in car instead of paper: Passed 38 to 0 in the Senate

To allow the vehicle registration document motorists are required to have when driving to be an electronic picture of the document on their smartphone or other device.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

• House Bill 4215, Repeal rule banning car running in driveway: Passed 30 to 6 in the Senate

To repeal a ban on leaving an unattended vehicle running other than on a public street or highway.

This would allow warming up the car in the driveway in winter.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

• House Bill 4613, Create process to restrict expansive court cost levies: Passed 38 to 0 in the Senate

To create a state commission to recommend changes to trial court funding in light of a Michigan Supreme Court ruling that questioned charging defendants for costs that are unrelated to their case and instead cover routine court and municipal operations.

The Senate also passed House Bill 4612 to extend the current (possibly excessive) levies another three years.

37 Sen. Wayne Schmidt R – Traverse City Y

• House Bill 4407, Require opioid abuse training in schools: Passed 102 to 5 in the House

To require public schools to include instruction on prescription opioid abuse in required health classes.

House Bill 4406 requires a state commission to develop a lesson plan.

105 Rep. Triston Cole R – Mancelona Y

• House Bill 4403, Include opioid addiction treatment in Medicaid benefits: Passed 105 to 2 in the House

To include acute treatment services and clinical stabilization services for opioid addiction among the medical services the state has assumed a duty to provide through its social welfare system, including Medicaid.

105 Rep. Triston Cole R – Mancelona Y

MichiganVotes.org

Y = Yes, N = No, X = Not Voting