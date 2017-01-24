Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
January 24, 2017 - Boyne area community leaders, givers honored at chamber awards
January 24, 2017 - Boyne planners consider 7.8-acre rezone for housing project
January 24, 2017 - Boyne City Police logs Jan. 2-8
January 24, 2017 - OPINION: Should Boyne City teacher be punished for tactless tweet?
January 24, 2017 - Michigan Legislature begins again
January 24, 2017 - Charlevoix’s state Rep. Cole town hall meetings
January 24, 2017 - LifeTree Café discussion on evil, Jan. 29
January 23, 2017 - #387 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 25
January 19, 2017 - OPINION: Michigan bill would abolish traditional public notices
January 19, 2017 - Boyne City killer Matthew Fruge could be paroled in 10 years
January 19, 2017 - Charlevoix County businesses among new group opposed to Enbridge Line 5
January 17, 2017 - Boyne City school band director Brandon Ivie honored
January 17, 2017 - Boyne City Police logs Dec. 26 – Jan. 1
January 17, 2017 - Charlevoix County vet of the month Loren Bell
January 17, 2017 - GLE People Fund gives over $204k in grants
January 17, 2017 - 2017 East Jordan Sno-Blast, Jan. 20-22
January 17, 2017 - Little Traverse Conservancy 2016 annual report
January 16, 2017 - #386 Boyne City Gazette – Jan. 18
January 12, 2017 - Gov. Snyder signs 31 bills into law
January 12, 2017 - Senators Peters, Stabenow fight unfair trade aimed at Michigan-based Whirlpool
Home / Featured / News / OP-ED / OPINION: Should Boyne City teacher be punished for tactless tweet?

OPINION: Should Boyne City teacher be punished for tactless tweet?

— January 24, 2017

BY BENJAMIN J. GOHS, EDITOR

Sunday is my busiest day of the week. It’s the day I finish writing stories. It’s the day I do the bulk of the layout on the paper. And, often, it’s a day when breaking news happens; sometimes it’s a plane crash, other times a major crime occurs.

This past Sunday was the first time I received multiple contacts from folks over a tweet.

 

It’s a strange new world, I suppose, where we have the ability to share photos and opinions with anyone and everyone at any time.

This particular case involves a Boyne City Public Schools teacher who shared an opinion on the inauguration of our new president.

Most of the people who contacted me thought this teacher’s opinion should be the subject of a news story. After all, many people find this teacher’s opinion to be offensive.

Last I checked, there were at least 88 comments on the Facebook share of this teacher’s comment.

Some of those who feel offended by the tweet want to see this teacher held accountable.

After a brief discussion between Boyne City Gazette Publisher Chris Faulknor and myself, we concluded that what people do or say on their own time is their own business.

We, at this newspaper, are not about to start policing the social media accounts of anyone—school teachers included.

Now, should the Boyne City Public Schools Board of Education decide this educator should be punished for sharing an opinion on Twitter, we will revisit the matter.

However, I caution those clamoring for “justice” in this situation: the desire to destroy the other guy because he disagrees with you, or says something you think is silly or tactless, is anathema to our great American ideal of free speech and expression.

God help me if a transcript of every stupid and offensive thing I ever said was printed for all to see.

There is no law protecting us from being offended. But we’re tough and we can do hard things.

Send your offensive comments to editor@boynegazette.com

 

Related Articles

Weather

35° F
Overcast
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

January 2017
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799