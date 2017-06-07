Open house for Boyne teacher Betty Adgate’s 90th birthday

Former students invited to celebrate Betty Adgate’s 90th birthday on June 13

Long-time Boyne City Public Schools art teacher Betty Adgate is turning 90 on Tuesday June 13.

A community open house event to honor her is being organized and hosted by her two children Suzie Welborn and Cary Adgate.

The event will hopefully be a surprise to Betty.

Betty’s children are seeking students of hers to share stories and memories about Betty’s teaching days via the Facebook event page, or at the event itself.

The event is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday June 13 in Unity Hall, located at 509 North East Street in Boyne City.

There will be birthday cake, refreshments, and a display of some of Betty’s recent artwork.

Betty started teaching in Boyne City in the fall of 1964, and retired in 1982.

She taught in both the high school and elementary school—at the same time for a short time.