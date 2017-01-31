Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
January 31, 2017 - Boyne City Commission Jan. 24 coverage
January 31, 2017 - OBITUARY: Kelly Jae Conway 1957-2017
January 31, 2017 - OBITUARY: Wayne Edward Ramsey Dec. 3, 1942 – Jan. 18, 2017
January 31, 2017 - Boyne library February events
January 31, 2017 - McLaren Charlevoix named in top 100 Critical Access Hospitals
January 30, 2017 - #388 Boyne City Gazette Feb. 1
January 27, 2017 - Boyne Library MLK Day events in photos
January 27, 2017 - Michigan Gov. Snyder takes business trip to Israel
January 24, 2017 - 2017 Boyne chamber awards in photos
January 24, 2017 - Boyne area community leaders, givers honored at chamber awards
January 24, 2017 - Boyne planners consider 7.8-acre rezone for housing project
January 24, 2017 - Boyne City Police logs Jan. 2-8
January 24, 2017 - OPINION: Should Boyne City teacher be punished for tactless tweet?
January 24, 2017 - Michigan Legislature begins again
January 24, 2017 - Charlevoix’s state Rep. Cole town hall meetings
January 24, 2017 - LifeTree Café discussion on evil, Jan. 29
January 23, 2017 - #387 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 25
January 19, 2017 - OPINION: Michigan bill would abolish traditional public notices
January 19, 2017 - Boyne City killer Matthew Fruge could be paroled in 10 years
January 19, 2017 - Charlevoix County businesses among new group opposed to Enbridge Line 5
Home / Free / News / Obits / OBITUARY: Wayne Edward Ramsey Dec. 3, 1942 – Jan. 18, 2017

OBITUARY: Wayne Edward Ramsey Dec. 3, 1942 – Jan. 18, 2017

— January 31, 2017

Wayne Ramsey

Wayne Edward Ramsey, 74 of Melrose Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at home surrounded by his loving wife, son, daughter, sister, grandson, and beloved Shelties.

Born in Gary, Indiana on December 3, 1942, Wayne was the son of A. Kermit and C. Eleanor Ramsey.

Wayne retired from CSX Railroad in 1998 after 30 plus years of service. Upon retirement, he moved to Melrose Township and immediately started building his retirement home with his wife, Liz.

He proudly served on the Melrose Township Fire Department, the Planning Commission and Board of Appeals.
Above all Wayne loved his family.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, boating, canoeing, walking in his woods, farming and doing woodwork.

He loved his two Sheltie dogs, Jack and Ruby who comforted and watched over him to the end.

Surviving is his wife of 19 years, Liz Ramsey; his children, Terri DeTraglia of Oswego, IL., Master Gunnery Sergeant USMC Jeffery (Joanie) Ramsey of Maysville, NC; seven grandchildren, Jami (Brian), Jeffrey Jr., Nick, Anthony, Tyler, Parker and Dominic; two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Joey; his brother, Dale (Marcia) Ramsey of Kansas City, MO., and his sister, Joyce (Bob) Myers of Fishers, IN.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Pamela Ann Ramsey.

LOVE NEVER DIES

Wayne’s family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

Arrangements are by Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Please share your memories and personal messages with the family at www.gaylordfuneralhome.com

Related Articles

Weather

20° F
Overcast
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

January 2017
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799