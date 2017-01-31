OBITUARY: Wayne Edward Ramsey Dec. 3, 1942 – Jan. 18, 2017

Wayne Ramsey Wayne Edward Ramsey, 74 of Melrose Township, passed away peacefully …

Wayne Edward Ramsey, 74 of Melrose Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at home surrounded by his loving wife, son, daughter, sister, grandson, and beloved Shelties.

Born in Gary, Indiana on December 3, 1942, Wayne was the son of A. Kermit and C. Eleanor Ramsey.

Wayne retired from CSX Railroad in 1998 after 30 plus years of service. Upon retirement, he moved to Melrose Township and immediately started building his retirement home with his wife, Liz.

He proudly served on the Melrose Township Fire Department, the Planning Commission and Board of Appeals.

Above all Wayne loved his family.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, boating, canoeing, walking in his woods, farming and doing woodwork.

He loved his two Sheltie dogs, Jack and Ruby who comforted and watched over him to the end.

Surviving is his wife of 19 years, Liz Ramsey; his children, Terri DeTraglia of Oswego, IL., Master Gunnery Sergeant USMC Jeffery (Joanie) Ramsey of Maysville, NC; seven grandchildren, Jami (Brian), Jeffrey Jr., Nick, Anthony, Tyler, Parker and Dominic; two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Joey; his brother, Dale (Marcia) Ramsey of Kansas City, MO., and his sister, Joyce (Bob) Myers of Fishers, IN.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Pamela Ann Ramsey.

LOVE NEVER DIES

Wayne’s family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

Arrangements are by Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Please share your memories and personal messages with the family at www.gaylordfuneralhome.com