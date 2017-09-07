OBITUARY: Sally Ann Parish April 5, 1939 – Aug. 25, 2017

Sally Ann Parish, 78, passed away August 25, 2017 at The Villa at Silverbell Estates …

Sally Ann Parish, 78, passed away August 25, 2017 at The Villa at Silverbell Estates in Lake Orion, Michigan.

She was born on April 5, 1939 in Houktown, Ohio, to Carson and Martha (Schnegg) Parish who preceded her in death.

Sally spent her childhood in Bluffton, Ohio. After her marriage to Alex Wolff, she moved to Boyne City, Michigan where she raised her family.

Sally had a Bachelor’s of Art from Aquinas College and also received her LPN degree from Northwestern Michigan College.

She worked as an LPN for Grandvue Medical Center in Michigan.

Sally was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Petoskey, Michigan, Hospitality Committee, and Sophie’s Circle.

She loved to paint, watch old movies and lived life to the fullest.

She was a woman who loved abundantly. She demonstrated strength, intelligence, and service to others.

Survivors include: three daughters, Ann (Bill) Holland, Koni (Eric) Johnson, Karin (Kenny) Giegler, a sister, Bonnie Lou (Bill) Hollar, a sister-in-law, Jane Parish, a brother, Ken Parish, eight grandchildren; Greg, Beth, Billy, Sarah, Josha, Ethan, Kendall, and Karagin.

She was preceded in death by: a sister, Peggy Sue Paine, and a daughter, Mary Ann Parish.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bluffton on Saturday, October 14th, 2017 at 11 am.

A burial will follow the service at Ebenezer Mennonite Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton on Friday, October 13th, 2017, from 6-8 pm with and hour of visitation prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church of Petoskey, Michigan.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com