Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
September 7, 2017 - Boyne Police activity Aug. 21-27
September 7, 2017 - Sen. Schmidt warns Charlevoix County drivers to beware of credit card skimmers
September 7, 2017 - Volunteers needed for Char-Em United Way Season of Caring
September 7, 2017 - First phase of Boyne pavilion approved at $244k
September 7, 2017 - Rep. Cole: more funds for schools; Boyne City’s estimated share is $275,000
September 7, 2017 - OBITUARY: Sally Ann Parish April 5, 1939 – Aug. 25, 2017
September 7, 2017 - Great Lakes Energy People Fund accepting grant proposals
September 7, 2017 - Volunteers needed for river, creek monitoring in Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet, Cheboygan
September 5, 2017 - #419 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 6
September 1, 2017 - Tonight! Don’t miss the final Boyne Stroll the Streets of 2017
August 30, 2017 - Boyne City Labor Day Weekend events
August 30, 2017 - Boyne City Hall open house Friday Sept. 1
August 30, 2017 - Boyne City just gets better and better
August 30, 2017 - Charlevoix Conservation District increasing and improving offerings with community help
August 30, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Aug. 7-13
August 30, 2017 - New plan for Boyne’s Veterans Park pavilion approved
August 29, 2017 - #418 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 30
August 25, 2017 - Charlevoix Prosecutor Allen Telgenhof investigated by Michigan State Police for credit card use
August 23, 2017 - Boyne Valley Catholic Community Parish Festival in photos
August 23, 2017 - Boyne City Ramblers Fall Sports Preview 2017
Home / Free / News / Obits / OBITUARY: Sally Ann Parish April 5, 1939 – Aug. 25, 2017

OBITUARY: Sally Ann Parish April 5, 1939 – Aug. 25, 2017

— September 7, 2017

Sally Ann Parish, 78, passed away August 25, 2017 at The Villa at Silverbell Estates in Lake Orion, Michigan.
She was born on April 5, 1939 in Houktown, Ohio, to Carson and Martha (Schnegg) Parish who preceded her in death.
Sally spent her childhood in Bluffton, Ohio. After her marriage to Alex Wolff, she moved to Boyne City, Michigan where she raised her family.
Sally had a Bachelor’s of Art from Aquinas College and also received her LPN degree from Northwestern Michigan College.
She worked as an LPN for Grandvue Medical Center in Michigan.
Sally was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Petoskey, Michigan, Hospitality Committee, and Sophie’s Circle.
She loved to paint, watch old movies and lived life to the fullest.
She was a woman who loved abundantly. She demonstrated strength, intelligence, and service to others.
Survivors include: three daughters, Ann (Bill) Holland, Koni (Eric) Johnson, Karin (Kenny) Giegler, a sister, Bonnie Lou (Bill) Hollar, a sister-in-law, Jane Parish, a brother, Ken Parish, eight grandchildren; Greg, Beth, Billy, Sarah, Josha, Ethan, Kendall, and Karagin.
She was preceded in death by: a sister, Peggy Sue Paine, and a daughter, Mary Ann Parish.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bluffton on Saturday, October 14th, 2017 at 11 am.
A burial will follow the service at Ebenezer Mennonite Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton on Friday, October 13th, 2017, from 6-8 pm with and hour of visitation prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church of Petoskey, Michigan.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com

Related Articles

Weather

Frost Advisory

Issued:
10:09 PM EDT on September 08, 2017
Expires:
9:00 AM EDT on September 09, 2017
39° F
Clear
Clear
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

September 2017
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930