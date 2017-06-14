OBITUARY – Lillian “Linda” Hanson 1935-2017

Linda Hanson Lillian “Linda” Hanson, age 81, of Fremont, Michigan continued on …

Lillian “Linda” Hanson, age 81, of Fremont, Michigan continued on her journey and was freed from her dementia on Sunday, June 4, 2017. Her family was thankful that the illness never completely robbed her of her memories and witty sense of humor.

Linda was born on October 14th, 1935 and raised in Boyne City, Michigan as one of 7 children of Burton and Joy Brooks.

After high school she went to college at Davenport University in Grand Rapids.

At college she met her future husband, Donald Hanson who was getting a degree in accounting.

They both went to work at Gerber Baby Food Products in Don’s hometown of Fremont, Michigan.

Linda loved to play golf, enjoyed downhill skiing with their three children and while not much for card or table games she did enjoy playing Bridge.

A few of her other favorite pastimes were reading a good novel, helping her granddaughter show horses, sailing, acting in local plays with the Stage

Door Players, playing her electronic keyboard and singing as well as dancing.

Don and Linda did a lot of swing dancing together.

Their 61st wedding anniversary is June 30th.

Both Don and Linda retired early.

They spent summers in Fremont where she managed the Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop “HAGS” at Gerber Memorial Hospital for a few years and also volunteered for the Friends of The Library at the Fremont Public Library Book Store.

During the winter months they traveled by sailboat along the Atlantic Shore of the United States from Connecticut to Florida adventuring as far south in the Caribbean as Trinidad and Tobago.

Linda was always the life of the party as well as strong, confident and accomplished – she raced in the Chicago to Mackinaw Race as well as the Lake Michigan Single Handed Society racing in the Women’s Double Handed race on a 40′ sailboat.

For about 5 years Linda helped Don drive their 5th wheel as they traveled all over the United States and Mexico.

Linda is survived by her husband Donald Hanson; her three children Eric Hanson, Sheree (Hanson) Lincoln, and Richard Hanson, five grand children Ethan Hanson, Elisha Hanson, Palmer Walters, Kyle Hanson and Amber (Hanson) Pickard; her siblings, Sonja (Brooks) Zak, Rose (Brooks) Erno, Carol (Brooks) Clark; Paygi Wilson, Leonard Brooks.

Her oldest brother Richard (Dick) Brooks passed away this past winter.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Newaygo County Agricultural Fair to go toward the horse barn stall door replacement fund c/o Crandell Funeral Home PO Box 148 Fremont, MI 49412.

Her family will be honoring Linda’s wishes to have a private family celebration of her life and interment in Maple Lawn Cemetery in Boyne City, Michigan.

Friends may share memories with the Hanson family at www.crandellfh.com.