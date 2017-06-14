Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
June 15, 2017 - Boyne Monday Study Club
June 15, 2017 - Michigan report released on bettering public trust in policing
June 14, 2017 - Boyne City fireworks fund needs donations
June 14, 2017 - Schools in Charlevoix-Emmet ISD may consider regional millage for November ballot
June 14, 2017 - Charlevoix’s state lawmakers vote on career outlook info, electrician licenses, eliminating concealed gun permits
June 14, 2017 - OBITUARY – Lillian “Linda” Hanson 1935-2017
June 14, 2017 - Charlevoix County featured veteran George Massey
June 14, 2017 - Boyne Police activity May 22-28
June 14, 2017 - Boyne Gazette office closed because Chris got married
June 12, 2017 - #407 Boyne City Gazette June 14
June 9, 2017 - Boyne, Charlevoix, East Jordan, Ellsworth events
June 9, 2017 - Michigan Gov. candidate Cobbs at Charlevoix Dems in Boyne June 19
June 9, 2017 - Letter to the editor: Where is MI District 1 Congressman Bergman?
June 9, 2017 - Letter to the editor: Thanks from Boyne American Legion
June 9, 2017 - Birdwatching trail dedication, event June 10 in Charlevoix
June 7, 2017 - Boyne Restaurant Week returns June 12-18
June 7, 2017 - Charlevoix County: locals react to Lt. Gov Calley’s call for part-time Michigan legislature
June 7, 2017 - Concord Academy Boyne 4th-graders share poems
June 7, 2017 - ‘Hidden world of hoarding’ at Boyne Lifetree Café
June 7, 2017 - How did Charlevoix County’s state legislators vote?
Home / Free / News / Obits / OBITUARY – Lillian “Linda” Hanson 1935-2017

OBITUARY – Lillian “Linda” Hanson 1935-2017

— June 14, 2017

Linda Hanson

Lillian “Linda” Hanson, age 81, of Fremont, Michigan continued on her journey and was freed from her dementia on Sunday, June 4, 2017. Her family was thankful that the illness never completely robbed her of her memories and witty sense of humor.

Linda was born on October 14th, 1935 and raised in Boyne City, Michigan as one of 7 children of Burton and Joy Brooks.

After high school she went to college at Davenport University in Grand Rapids.

At college she met her future husband, Donald Hanson who was getting a degree in accounting.

They both went to work at Gerber Baby Food Products in Don’s hometown of Fremont, Michigan.

Linda loved to play golf, enjoyed downhill skiing with their three children and while not much for card or table games she did enjoy playing Bridge.

A few of her other favorite pastimes were reading a good novel, helping her granddaughter show horses, sailing, acting in local plays with the Stage

Door Players, playing her electronic keyboard and singing as well as dancing.

Don and Linda did a lot of swing dancing together.

Their 61st wedding anniversary is June 30th.

Both Don and Linda retired early.

They spent summers in Fremont where she managed the Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop “HAGS” at Gerber Memorial Hospital for a few years and also volunteered for the Friends of The Library at the Fremont Public Library Book Store.

During the winter months they traveled by sailboat along the Atlantic Shore of the United States from Connecticut to Florida adventuring as far south in the Caribbean as Trinidad and Tobago.

Linda was always the life of the party as well as strong, confident and accomplished – she raced in the Chicago to Mackinaw Race as well as the Lake Michigan Single Handed Society racing in the Women’s Double Handed race on a 40′ sailboat.

For about 5 years Linda helped Don drive their 5th wheel as they traveled all over the United States and Mexico.

Linda is survived by her husband Donald Hanson; her three children Eric Hanson, Sheree (Hanson) Lincoln, and Richard Hanson, five grand children Ethan Hanson, Elisha Hanson, Palmer Walters, Kyle Hanson and Amber (Hanson) Pickard; her siblings, Sonja (Brooks) Zak, Rose (Brooks) Erno, Carol (Brooks) Clark; Paygi Wilson, Leonard Brooks.

Her oldest brother Richard (Dick) Brooks passed away this past winter.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Newaygo County Agricultural Fair to go toward the horse barn stall door replacement fund c/o Crandell Funeral Home PO Box 148 Fremont, MI 49412.

Her family will be honoring Linda’s wishes to have a private family celebration of her life and interment in Maple Lawn Cemetery in Boyne City, Michigan.

Friends may share memories with the Hanson family at www.crandellfh.com.

Related Articles

Weather

71° F
Overcast
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

2017 Boyne Summer Guide

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

June 2017
S M T W T F S
« May    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799