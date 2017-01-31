Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
OBITUARY: Kelly Jae Conway 1957-2017

OBITUARY: Kelly Jae Conway 1957-2017

— January 31, 2017

Kelly Jae Conway

Kelly Jae Conway died peacefully, late Monday evening with her family by her side.

Kelly was dearly loved by her husband and best friend Bill, children Andy, Katie, Amy, Emily, Jessica, and Molly.

She is survived by her mother Pat Pepin, her siblings Bob Johnson, Pattie Fuller, and Dan Pepin.

Kelly was an avid reader, lover of classic country music (especially Patsy Cline,) and played cribbage like a professional.

She was adored by her 14 grandchildren, as well as many loyal and caring friends.

She was never short on good times or great stories.

Kelly’s celebration of life I’ll be held at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in East Jordan at 2pm on Saturday the 28th of January.

Memorial donations may be made to:
Lewy Body Dementia Association
912 Killian Hill Road, S.W.
Lilburn, GA, 30047
www.lbda.org

