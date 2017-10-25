Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
OBITUARY: Helen Anne Thurston – March 1, 1923 – Oct. 13, 2017

— October 25, 2017

Helen Anne Thurston, age 94, passed away on Friday, October 13, 2017, in Menomonie, Wisconsin. She was born on March 1, 1923, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Tracy George Cook and Helen Louise Eisele.

Anne graduated from high school in Sylvania, Ohio, in 1941; she enrolled at the Ohio State University in that fall. After her marriage to Lt. Edward Asher Thurston, the couple moved to Fresno, CA. Anne graduated from Fresno State College in 1945 with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts. She won a national design competition and her design plans were published in McCall’s magazine.

Edward Thurston served in World War II as an officer. He and Anne resided in Fresno, CA, and also Guam during his active duty service in the Army and Air Force. After military service, the Thurston family moved back to Toledo, Ohio. In 1961, they re-located to northern Michigan with their four children.

In 1991, Ed and Anne became the legal guardians of three of their grandchildren.

Anne had been employed as a teacher in East Jordan and Boyne City.

She also worked as a cartographer for Top of Michigan Rural Electric Company and later managed Crooked Art Tree Gallery in Petoskey.

She was active within the local school system, library and community. Anne was a member of a local book club, a writer’s group and the Boyne Arts Collective; she contributed articles to a local newspaper.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Boyne City, where she served as an elder and a Sunday school teacher.

In 2015, Anne moved to Menomonie, Wisconsin, and married Paul Pellett.

Anne loved her family and friends. She enjoyed camping, skiing, travelling, gardening and painting.

Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Tracy and Helen Cook; her husband, Edward Asher Thurston; brother, Dr. David Eisele Cook; three children, John Thomas Thurston, Mary Anne Cassidy, Rev. Nancy Louise Tomlinson; son-in-law, Patrick Cassidy; and grandson, Anthony Tomlinson.

She is survived by her son, David Edward Thurston (Catherine) ; son-in-law, Rev. Paul Tomlinson; daughter-in-law, Sue Ellen Thurston; nephews, David Cook (Heidi), Christopher Cook; niece, Carol Gelina (Tony); grandchildren, Edward Thurston, Laura Araujo (Josue), Christopher Tomlinson (Michelle), Rachael Wattanasak (Rut), Melissa Tomlinson, Patrick Cassidy (Kate), Timothy Tomlinson, Kwame Sakyi (Corinne), and nine great- grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at the Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, Wisconsin, on October 16, 2017, with Pastor Craig Conklin officiating.

A burial service took place at Evangeline Cemetery in Boyne City, Michigan, on Thursday, October 19, 2017, with Rev. Paul Tomlinson officiating.

A memorial service will be held at the Presbyterian Church in Boyne City at 3 p.m. on October 29, 2017.

