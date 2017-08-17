OBITUARY – Gordon Lambie, 85, Boyne City

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday Aug. 18, at Stackus Funeral Home in Boyne City.

Gordon Neil Lambie, Ed. D age 85 of Boyne City died on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital.

Gordon was born on August 4, 1932 in Detroit the son of George and Mary (Norris) Lambie. Gordon served in the United State Army during WWII in the 22nd Regimental Combat Unit.

On March 1, 1998 he married Joyce Moline Smith at Martha Mary Chapel in Greenfield Village.

Gordon was a lifelong educator and served on the Board for Central Michigan University.

He was a member of the Lions, Boyne City Eagles and was very active in the community. Gordon will be remembered by all for his service to the community.

Gordon is survived by his wife Joyce; children Dr. David Lambie and Richard (Liliana) Smith; grandchildren Lauren, George, David, Jr., Nathaniel, Liberty Lambie; and Richard Matthew Smith; and sister Catherine Hults.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Kimberly Campbell; grandchildren Colin and Megan Campbell; and Aunt Virginia Ledbetter.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, August 18, 2017 at Stackus Funeral Home in Boyne City with a gathering of family and friends from 10:00 AM until the time of service.

The family requests memorial donations be directed to Camp Quality USA Michigan.