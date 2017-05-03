Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Obituary: Betty Lou Pettis March 26, 1932 – April 23, 2017

Obituary: Betty Lou Pettis March 26, 1932 – April 23, 2017

— May 3, 2017

Betty Lou Pettis went to be with the Lord surrounded by her family, Sunday, April 23, 2017, at Boulder Park, Charlevoix, MI.

Betty was born March 26, 1932 to parents Roscoe and Bertha (Fraley) Howard in Chandler Township, Boyne Falls, MI.

Betty grew up in Chandler, attended local schools and graduated from Petoskey High School in 1950.

As a young woman, Betty worked at Gordon’s Restaurant in Petoskey and JCPenney.

Betty met and married the love of her life, Clifford Pettis, and raised four daughters in Boyne City- Boyne Falls area. In 1985, Betty retired from Honeywell Aerospace Co. in Boyne City.

Betty was a wonderful cook and she loved hosting Holiday gatherings for family and friends.

She loved sewing, crocheting, quilting and knitting.

Betty enjoyed gifting many crochet and knitted items for family and friends.

She also loved canning home grown vegetables, as well as making home-made jams and jellies.

Betty looked forward to visits from her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

She was so proud of all.

Betty is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Clifford Pettis, four daughters, Judith Slocum, Jill Fiel, Jane Busch, and Joy (Jim) Raber, six grandchildren, Amy (TJ ) Caughell, Jessica (Craig) Cooper, Jenna ( Drew) Fazzari, Joshua Raber, Kati Komorosky and Corey (Kelsey) Busch, five great grandchildren, Ashley Caughell, Rachael Caughell, Thomas Caughell, Kenley Komorosky, and Fox Fazzari, brother, Keith (Jane) Howard, sisters, Inis Harmon, Judy (Stewart) Smith, Jean (Bill) St Amand, and Shirley (Francis) Hiar, sister in law, Nancy ( Eppler) Howard, along with many nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe and Bertha Howard, sisters, Ruth Howard and Garnet Knapp, brothers, Roscoe Jr., Kenneth, Jack and Dean, brother in law, Ralph Harmon, sister in law, Winona (Burgess) Howard, and son in law, Harley Slocum.

Visitation took place at Walloon Lake Community Church, on Thursday, April 27 at 11:00am. Funeral service followed at 12pm, officiated by Pastor Jeff Ellis.

