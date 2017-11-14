Nursing assistant hiring event at McLaren in Petoskey

McLaren Northern Michigan is hosting a Nursing Assistant Hiring Event on Saturday Nov. 18 from 10 …

McLaren Northern Michigan is hosting a Nursing Assistant Hiring Event on Saturday Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Petoskey cafeteria, located on the floor above the McLaren Northern Michigan main entrance.

Nursing assistants, known as Patient Care Technicians (PCT) at McLaren Northern Michigan, provide support by helping patients with physical functions, obtaining vital signs, reporting observations, and assisting with tasks as needed by the specific department.

At the event, participants will walk in and be able to interview with managers and PCT peers regarding the position.

Human resources will be onsite to discuss employee benefits.

This event is a great opportunity for aspiring health care professionals as well as current certified nurse’s aides, home health aides, caregivers, and other patient care providers.

For more information about this event or to start an application, visit northernhealth.org/careers or contact Human Resources at (231) 487-4085.