In The News
November 14, 2017 - #429 Boyne City Gazette Nov. 15
November 14, 2017 - Nursing assistant hiring event at McLaren in Petoskey
November 9, 2017 - Boyne elementary pumpkin carving photo gallery
November 9, 2017 - Boyne Valley Catholic Community services
November 9, 2017 - Boyne Valley Garden Club Christmas wreath, garland sale
November 9, 2017 - Charlevoix to be recognized for entrepreneurial climate
November 8, 2017 - Veterans Day events around Charlevoix County
November 8, 2017 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
November 8, 2017 - Charlevoix County courts cases and clerk filings
November 8, 2017 - Boyne City voters choose new commissioners and education millage
November 7, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Boyne City Commission synopses
November 7, 2017 - Boyne Holiday Guide 2017
November 7, 2017 - #428 Boyne City Gazette Nov. 8
November 7, 2017 - Hayes Township Camp Sea-Gull fundraiser meeting Nov. 8
November 1, 2017 - Education millage, city commission top Boyne City ballot Nov. 7
November 1, 2017 - Boyne City Police logs Oct. 2-8
November 1, 2017 - Michigan gubernatorial candidate Todd Schleiger’s running mate David Lillis has Boyne City connection
November 1, 2017 - Raises, body cams, demolition, water main top Boyne City Commission meeting
November 1, 2017 - 2017 Business Expo and Taste of Boyne
October 31, 2017 - #427 Boyne City Gazette Nov. 1
Home / Events / Free / News / Nursing assistant hiring event at McLaren in Petoskey

Nursing assistant hiring event at McLaren in Petoskey

— November 14, 2017

McLaren Northern Michigan is hosting a Nursing Assistant Hiring Event on Saturday Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Petoskey cafeteria, located on the floor above the McLaren Northern Michigan main entrance.

Nursing assistants, known as Patient Care Technicians (PCT) at McLaren Northern Michigan, provide support by helping patients with physical functions, obtaining vital signs, reporting observations, and assisting with tasks as needed by the specific department.

At the event, participants will walk in and be able to interview with managers and PCT peers regarding the position.

Human resources will be onsite to discuss employee benefits.

This event is a great opportunity for aspiring health care professionals as well as current certified nurse’s aides, home health aides, caregivers, and other patient care providers.

For more information about this event or to start an application, visit northernhealth.org/careers or contact Human Resources at (231) 487-4085.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Rain
Tuesday
Rain
100%
Rain
Tuesday Night
Rain
100%
Rain
Wednesday
Rain
100%
Snow
Wednesday Night
Snow
80%
Wunderground.com

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  