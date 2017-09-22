Northern Michigan news briefs – in and around Charlevoix County

Grand Traverse Band donation

Charlevoix County’s Hayes Township was awarded grant funds from the 2% Award of the Grand Traverse Band (GTB) of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians from the first half of the 2017 grant cycle. The grant of $5,000 will be used to construct pedestrian walkways leading to the fishing pier to be constructed at Hayes Township Park Camp Sea-Gull on the north shore of Lake Charlevoix.

Charitably Chic Raised $10k

The Bay Harbor Yacht Club and Bay Harbor Foundation recently hosted their “Charitably Chic” event which raised $10,000 in support of the McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation Pediatric Patient Assistance Program.

The Program helps young patients and their families overcome financial barriers to accessing health care.

“We are grateful to the Bay Harbor Yacht Club and the Bay Harbor Foundation for their generous support of the McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation Pediatric Patient Assistance Program,” said Patrick Schulte, Vice President and Chief Development Officer with McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation. “Funding from the Charitably Chic event will make it possible for hundreds of children and their families to seek the medical care they need and focus on healing during a challenging time.”

Housing Summit

The 2017 Northwest Michigan Housing Summit will bring community leaders, businesses, housing agencies, and funders together to take action on the region’s housing needs. The third annual Summit will be held Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hagerty Center, 715 East Front St. Traverse City.

The cost to attend the Summit is $50 and the registration deadline is October 6. Register by September 25 for $40 early bird pricing. For more information and to register go to: nwm.org/housingsummit or call 231-929-5077.

Call for Artists

This fall, Crooked Tree Arts Center is hosting its second annual Autumn at the Arts Center, a two-week-long celebration of art, food, and farming, which coincides with the return of the CTAC Artisans & Farmers Market. From Sept. 22 through Oct. 6, CTAC-Petoskey will present autumn and harvest-themed programming.

Canvas or papers can be stamped at CTAC Petoskey or Traverse City during regular business hours from Friday Sept. 22 until 3 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 28. All work must be ready to hang, as it will be displayed and for sale on Sept. 28 during the Harvest Swirl. Participating artists receive a complimentary ticket to the event. All entries will be juried with cash prizes awarded.

More info at (231) 347-4337 or crookedtree.org. CTAC is located at 461 E. Mitchell St. in Petoskey.

Employee retention workshop

Small business owners and farmers can learn how to find, hire, and keep the best employees in an ever tightening job market at a workshop Sept. 26 in Petoskey.

“Business of Farming: What’s Hot in Hiring” will run from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the North Central Michigan College Student & Community Resource Center, Room 536.

The workshop is intended for small business owners, farmers, and hiring managers and will address the trends in hiring, where to find skilled staff, which digital tools you should be using to communicate your employment brand, and strategies and resources for finding and retaining the right employees.

By staying on top of emerging trends you can attract talent, reduce turnover, and create a happier workforce.

While this workshop is geared toward small farms or agribusinesses, any small business owner will find this topic both relatable and practical.

The cost of the workshop is $20.

Registration is available through North Central Michigan College at ccefaq@ncmich.edu or 348-6613.

Networks Northwest CEO Recognized

Networks Northwest CEO, Elaine Wood, has received the 2017 Champion of Workforce Development Award from the Michigan Works! Association.

Wood was recognized for her service, dedication to, and long-time support of the Michigan Works! program.

“Champions of Workforce Development are honored agency leaders who exemplify the highest standards of leadership and who have made significant contributions to workforce development in Michigan,” said Luann Dunsford, chief executive officer of the Michigan Works! Association.

“Elaine Wood is a perfect choice as she has truly dedicated her career to helping others better their lives through Michigan Works! programs.”

Wood has 43 years of experience in education, management and strategic leadership in the public and private sectors.

1,000 and Growing!

Northern Initiatives closed its 1,000th loan. This mission-based small business lender was founded by Northern Michigan University in 1992 and began small business lending in 1994, with the aim of building more diverse and resilient rural communities.

Reaching this level of loan volume is showing that entrepreneurs and small business owners throughout Michigan want access to both capital and business services to launch and grow small businesses.

Average loan size is $57,000, so the impacts have been both broad and deep in terms of coaching customers.

The thousandth loan was made to Drone Services in Kalkaska, Michigan.

Boater resuce off Beaver Island

The Charlevoix County Sheriff Office and EMS/Fire of Beaver Island were called out by the United States Coast Guard Station Sault Ste. Marie at 14:45 hrs. on Sunday Sept. 3 on an overturned boat and persons in the water on the East side of Beaver Island.

The boat was reported to have sank. This incident occurred near what is known as Martin’s Bluff.

The search consisted of six boats and one USCG patrol boat with a USCG helicopter.

The victims, Alan B. Vicstein, 69 years old from Beaver Island and Keith A. Brothers, 66 years old also from Beaver Island, were spotted afloat and adrift approximately a half mile from shore.

Both men were transported by the USCG helicopter to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey. Alan Vicstein was reported to be in ICU, but stable, hypothermia mentioned.

Alan’s core body temperature was 83f. Alan survived because Keith huddled with him and kept him awake until they were pulled from the lake.

Alan Vicstein’s vessel was a 12.6 foot Mistral sailboat.