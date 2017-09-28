Northern Michigan needs blood donations

Red Cross urges donors of all blood types to help maintain a diverse supply

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors of all races and ethnicities to give blood to help ensure a diverse blood supply for patients in need.

Some blood types are unique to certain racial and ethnic groups, so a diverse blood supply is important to meeting the medical needs of an increasingly diverse patient population.

Patients who need repeated transfusions, like 11-year-old Tymia McCullough who has sickle cell disease, must have blood that is matched very closely. Patients are less likely to have complications from blood donated by someone with a similar ethnicity.

Donors of all racial and ethnic backgrounds, as well as all blood types, are needed to help

patients fight sickle cell disease, alpha thalassemia and other illnesses. Make an appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). To help reduce wait times, donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 1-15

Bellaire

10/12/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., St Lukes Catholic Church, 3038 South M-88

East Jordan

10/3/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., East Jordan Civic Center, 101 Civic Center Lane

Cheboygan

Wolverine

10/2/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Wolverine Community Center, 5716 East Main

Cheboygan

10/10/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles 1282, 626 N. Main Street

Petoskey

10/2/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Grand Unity Events Center, 1106 Charlevoix Avenue

10/6/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., American Red Cross Petoskey, 2350 Mitchell Park Drive

Pellston

10/9/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Pellston High School, 172 N Park Street

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

