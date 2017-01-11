Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
January 11, 2017 - Northern Michigan health news briefs
January 11, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Dec. 19-25
January 11, 2017 - Northern Michigan drivers: new green lights on snowplows means go slow
January 11, 2017 - Blood donations in Boyne, Charlevoix, Petoskey to help with shortage
January 11, 2017 - Kelsie King-Duff named Boyne Main Street director
January 9, 2017 - #385 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 11
January 6, 2017 - Michigan Gov. Snyder signs laws to notify of high lead levels in public water
January 4, 2017 - New Year’s Eve 2016 Boyne City photo gallery
January 4, 2017 - LSSU’s 2017 list of banned words
January 4, 2017 - LifeTree Café talks embryo adoption Jan. 8
January 4, 2017 - Taxes/fees on drivers to raise $460M for Michigan road commissions
January 4, 2017 - Boyne City Commission meeting highlights
January 4, 2017 - Boyne Free Clinic closed Friday Jan. 6
January 4, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Dec. 12-18
January 3, 2017 - #384 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 4
December 30, 2016 - Lots of trail work planned for Northern Michigan
December 30, 2016 - Boyne library program on hoarding, compulsive spending
December 30, 2016 - Boyne chamber of commerce awards nominees announced
December 30, 2016 - Boyne schools Christmas concert in photos
December 29, 2016 - New Michigan law compensates wrongfully imprisoned
Home / Featured / News / Northern Michigan drivers: new green lights on snowplows means go slow

Northern Michigan drivers: new green lights on snowplows means go slow

— January 11, 2017

New green flashing lights are being incorporated on winter maintenance vehicles in Michigan this winter. And, while motorists are used to green meaning go, in this case, green means slow down.

 

In an effort to reduce crashes, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and several Michigan county road commissions and municipalities will be using green and amber lights that may be flashing, rotating or oscillating on 70 percent of their winter maintenance vehicles.

“Our visual system would be more attracted to a bright green light versus a bright white flashing light in a heavy snowstorm,” said Dr. Bernie Tekiele of the Michigan Eye Institute. “Our visual system is piqued to be sensitive to the green/yellow spectrum.”

Studies suggest that humans can differentiate more shades of green than any other color. Better visibility with green lights means safer roads for winter maintenance workers and motorists. The Kent County Road Commission (KCRC) has been piloting the green lights for the past two years with great success.

“We haven’t had any rear-end accidents with the green lights on the trucks that we’ve had for the past two years and that’s what we’re really trying to eliminate,” said Jerry Byrne, KCRC deputy managing director. “Folks slow down and don’t rear-end the backs of the trucks. We’ve had injury incidents in the past, so our goal is to spend a little money to save the number of accidents.”

As the lights on trucks are replaced, the new green lenses are being incorporated.

“The cost, really, to the state is just the lens on the back of a light. It’s small. Something less than $100 per truck,” said Mark Geib, MDOT engineer of Operations Field Services. “So, since we put lights on anyway, in time there’s really going to be no additional cost to speak of.”

Wider use of the green lights is a result of legislation sponsored by Rep. Rob VerHeulen of Walker that amends the Michigan Vehicle Code to allow for the use of the color green on maintenance vehicles.

 

Related Articles

Weather

Winter Weather Advisory

Issued:
4:10 AM EST on January 11, 2017
Expires:
12:00 AM EST on January 12, 2017

Small Craft Advisory

Issued:
4:45 AM EST on January 11, 2017
Expires:
5:00 AM EST on January 12, 2017
23° F
Overcast
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

January 2017
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799