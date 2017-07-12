New name, services, and hires at Charlevoix BASES Recovery Center— July 12, 2017
The featured photo shows new BASES staff members (from left) Dennis Kan, Jennifer Martin, and Craig Currier.
Long known as a teen center, officials at BASES Recovery Center (Bay Area Substance Education Services) are unveiling a name change for their facility along with new services for adults.
From its start in 1993, BASES has been a leading provider of substance use disorder counseling, helping clients learn life skills and achieve goals while abstaining from drug and alcohol use.
Recently, agency leaders changed the name from BASES Teen Center to BASES Recovery Center, adding outpatient counseling services for adults and adolescents seeking help with drug and alcohol use problems. In addition to individual counseling sessions, BASES Recovery Center offers twice weekly men’s and women’s group counseling sessions.
BASES counseling staff members are also working in local schools – Harbor Springs High School, Boyne City High School and the Morgan Shaw School in Boyne City – as part of the agency’s Life Skills Program.
Counseling staff members lead separate weekly groups for men and women in the Charlevoix County Jail, as well.
BASES also offers extensive drug testing services including 10-panel lab tests, 10-panel instant tests, long-term alcohol tests (EtG) and breathalyzers during all hours of operation. Drug testing services are utilized by businesses, families, schools and numerous court systems. For those having to drug test outside of our normal business hours, BASES may be able to accommodate their needs if arrangements are made in advance with BASES staff.
In late August, BASES Recovery Center plans to begin a Domestic Violence Batterers Intervention Program with weekly men’s group meetings.
BASES is a CARF-accredited facility and has been added to the provider panel for the Northern Michigan Regional Entity.
With these changes, BASES is able to accept some publicly funded insurances like Medicaid, Healthy Michigan, MIChild and others.
For more information about these new services, call BASES at (231) 547-1144.
BASES Recovery Center staff also expands
BASES Recovery Center recently added three staff members – counselor Dennis Kan, recovery support specialist Jennifer Martin and office manager Craig Currier.
Kan, 25, holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from Saginaw Valley State University and worked for the last three years with teens and families as a youth service case manager for Child and Family Services of Northwest Michigan. With BASES, Dennis will work with teens at area high schools.
Martin, 54, is a certified recovery coach, a peer recovery support services speaker and has 29 years of experience in personal recovery. Jennifer will work as an assistant in the office and help with women’s support services at BASES.
Currier, 35, comes to BASES after working the last 10 years as a journalist. Craig moved to northwest Michigan from California in 2014 and was assistant editor at the Petoskey News-Review until joining BASES staff in April.
They join Celia Partida-Kelly, Leah Kelly, Gerry McAvoy and Executive Director, Scott Kelly, who commented “with these additions, our staff becomes a more highly qualified, caring and supportive staff to meet the changing needs of our local communities.”
BASES is a CARF accredited and licensed substance abuse agency located in Charlevoix that provides an array of counseling services in the northern lower Michigan area for adults and adolescents. For more information about available services, please call (231) 547-1144.