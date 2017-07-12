New name, services, and hires at Charlevoix BASES Recovery Center

The featured photo shows new BASES staff members (from left) Dennis Kan, Jennifer Martin, and …

The featured photo shows new BASES staff members (from left) Dennis Kan, Jennifer Martin, and Craig Currier.

Long known as a teen center, officials at BASES Recovery Center (Bay Area Substance Education Services) are unveiling a name change for their facility along with new services for adults.

From its start in 1993, BASES has been a leading provider of substance use disorder counseling, helping clients learn life skills and achieve goals while abstaining from drug and alcohol use.

Recently, agency leaders changed the name from BASES Teen Center to BASES Recovery Center, adding outpatient counseling services for adults and adolescents seeking help with drug and alcohol use problems. In addition to individual counseling sessions, BASES Recovery Center offers twice weekly men’s and women’s group counseling sessions.