More options for North Central Michigan College engineering students

An articulation agreement between North Central Michigan College and Lake Superior State University will allow NCMC students to complete their first two years towards an LSSU bachelor’s degree in manufacturing engineering technology at NCMC’s Petoskey campus.

Classes will be available in fall 2017.

Gretchen Carroll, North Central’s assistant dean of business, manufacturing, and technology, and acting LSSU president David Roland Finley signed the agreement May 5 in Sault Ste. Marie.

“This agreement lets students in North Central Michigan College’s region – the northwest Lower Peninsula of Michigan – leverage a ‘homegrown’ associate degree into an LSSU baccalaureate that will open career doors even wider,” said Finley. “We are pleased to be partnering with North Central to provide more ways for students to achieve their educational goals.”

Carroll said NCMC is always looking for new opportunities to expand bachelor and associate’s degree offerings in its service area.

“This is just another example of a strong partnership we have with LSSU,” Carroll said. “I am truly excited that students can begin their engineering pathway right here at North Central and transfer seamlessly to LSSU to complete a bachelor’s.”

The new program lets NCMC students apply coursework they earn for an associate in applied science (AAS) degree in general studies towards an LSSU bachelor degree in manufacturing engineering technology.

Essentially, the first half of the baccalaureate, 69 credits, will be done in Petoskey, with the remaining 73 credits being completed at LSSU’s Sault Ste. Marie main campus.

More info at (231) 348-6623 or via email to cramsdell@lssu.edu.