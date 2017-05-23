Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
May 23, 2017 - Boyne Ramblers compete in regional track meet
May 23, 2017 - Mike Long arrested in graffiti protest over liquor license at Boyne Family Fare
May 23, 2017 - Boyne Police logs May 1-7
May 23, 2017 - Charlevoix County clerk filings and court cases
May 23, 2017 - GLE People Fund donates $56,072 to local charitable groups
May 23, 2017 - Boyne City versus Flushing in Quiz Central semifinal
May 22, 2017 - #404 Boyne City Gazette May 24
May 17, 2017 - How Charlevoix County’s state legislators voted
May 17, 2017 - Boyne community center fundraiser features Tom Jones, Cher, Roy Orbison, Rod Stewart tributes
May 17, 2017 - Youth orchestra to play Harry Potter, Tchaikovsky, and other favorites in Boyne
May 17, 2017 - Waterfront landscaping—many approaches to protecting our lake
May 17, 2017 - Boyne officials talk city hall furnishings, Boyne Valley Trail, Open Space appraisal, voting equipment
May 17, 2017 - Boyne City Police logs April 24-30
May 17, 2017 - Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month Karl Bergmann
May 17, 2017 - Boyne City 57th National Morel Mushroom Festival
May 15, 2017 - #403 Boyne City Gazette May 17
May 10, 2017 - 2017 guide to summer events in and around Boyne City
May 10, 2017 - Boyne Ride of Silence May 17
May 10, 2017 - Leon Jarema award ceremony at Boyne airport tonight
May 10, 2017 - Fifth-grader Boyne Kiwanis Eddie Essay winners, honorable mentions
Home / Featured / News / Mike Long arrested in graffiti protest over liquor license at Boyne Family Fare

Mike Long arrested in graffiti protest over liquor license at Boyne Family Fare

— May 23, 2017

Boyne liquor store owner Michael Long is pictured on a ladder at Boyne City Family Fare Sunday where he protested what he sees as unfair competition from the supermarket chain. Photo by Chris Faulknor

BY CHRIS FAULKNOR & BENJAMIN GOHS

Protesting what he sees as governmental overreach regarding his liquor license landed Boyne resident Michael Long in jail Sunday after he defaced a portion of the facade at the Family Fare supermarket located at 430 North Lake St. in Boyne City.

 

What began in recent weeks with Facebook posts and large signs placed all over the outside of his business—the Par-T-Pac liquor store located at 123 North Lake st. in Boyne City—ended May 21 with his arrest when Long climbed a ladder and painted the the letters “UN” in between the words “Family” and “Fare” on the grocery store’s big red sign.

“We can barely squeak out a living there now,” Long said from high atop his ladder on Sunday. “Our sales have dropped in half since the liquor license went in here.”

Despite some of the language on the signs on his own business, Eminent Domain has nothing to do with the issue. Another misapprehension is that Family Fare stole Long’s liquor license—it did not.

“This town is not big enough to have a third liquor license,” Long said. “Especially when you put it in a supermarket. The competitive advantage is too great.”

Police initially asked Long to come down, to which he responded, “I’ve already broke the law, I understand that. But, I’ve done everything I can possibly do legally for three years and I can’t get any satisfaction. I can’t get any court to even look at it.”

He added, “I’ve gotta make a statement, man. I’ve got to make a stand at some point.”

Long also waved a large American flag and talked about his wife leaving him before a Boyne City Policeman and Charlevoix County Sheriff Chuck Vondra were able to talk him down.

“This is still America,” Long said shortly before coming down the ladder. “We still have Constitutional rights … if the government would follow it themselves but they don’t. They bow down to their corporate overlords, they hurt small businesses, they destroy single families—you know why, because they say you aren’t big enough to fight back.”

Long came down the ladder and surrendered peacefully to a mix of sheriff and Boyne City Police officers. The police were called at 12:39 p.m. and Long was in custody by 1:23 p.m.

According to Boyne City Police Chief Jeff Gaither, Long was lodged in the Charlevoix County Jail overnight on charges of Malicious Destruction of Property, which carries a misdemeanor.

“Once he came down he was very cooperative,” said Gaither. “Everything went smooth.”

Family Fare officials inside the Boyne City store had no comment on the matter.

“I’m glad that it ended the way that it did and he came down on his own,” said Vondra. “Mike Long, that’s not the kind of guy that he is. He’s in a tough spot.”

According to the Charlevoix County 90th District Court, Long had not yet been arraigned as of early Monday morning.

 

Related Articles

Weather

56° F
Overcast
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

2017 Boyne Summer Guide

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

May 2017
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799