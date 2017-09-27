Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Michigan-MSU alums host “Crying Towel” pep rally

— September 27, 2017
To help get you psyched up for the big game, the annual “Michigan-Michigan State Crying Towel Pep Rally” is on again.
Show your spirit with fellow fans at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the Petoskey-Bay View Country Club.
This annual event is sponsored by both schools’ local alumni groups and features a divided room and time for those wishing to “whine” or give a jab.
Bring your friends, cheer for your team, just have fun!
Cost is $20 and includes a tailgate buffet, cash bar, door prizes and a special raffle.
There also will be prizes for the “Best Loyally Dressed.” Proceeds benefit both alumni clubs’ scholarship programs. Local colors attire is recommended.
Advance registration is appreciated by contacting Maureen at 231-547-2728 or 517-320-1699
You may pay at the door.
Contact Maureen with questions.

