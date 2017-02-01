Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Michigan Gov. Snyder meets Netanyahu, speaks at Cybertech Conference on Israel trip

— February 1, 2017

Gov. Rick Snyder spent the fourth day of his Israel trip meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and attending the 2017 Cybertech Conference, where he spoke to an audience of more than 10,000 experts about Michigan’s work in cybersecurity.

“Michigan is working with partners across all sectors to develop innovative solutions to prevent and respond to cyber threats,” Snyder said. “Michigan and Israel now have the opportunity to collaborate in ways that are mutually beneficial to our respective businesses, economies and citizens.”

Snyder met with executives from several companies, including IBM, to work on expanding existing economic relationships in cybersecurity and increase development, innovation and investment.

Gov. Snyder also met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel National Cyber Directorate Director General Dr. Eviatar Matania to discuss investment opportunities and cybersecurity collaborations between Michigan and Israel.

“It was an honor to meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu and Director General Dr. Matania. We had a great discussion about the opportunities that exist between Michigan and Israel and how we can continue to foster and strengthen our relationship,” Snyder said.

Snyder spent Monday in Jerusalem, Be’er Sheva and Tel Aviv meeting with government officials and educators. While in Tel Aviv, he participated in a dinner with graduates of the Israel Defense Forces Talpiot Program, an elite training program for select soldiers who have demonstrated leadership potential and outstanding academic ability in the sciences.

Snyder is leading a seven-day investment mission to Israel, focusing on trade and investments, improving academic cooperation and exploring opportunities for collaboration on cybersecurity matters.

The Israel mission is being conducted at the invitation of the Israeli government and hosted by the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit. This is Gov. Snyder’s second investment mission to Israel since taking office in 2011.

