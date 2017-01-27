Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Michigan Gov. Snyder takes business trip to Israel

— January 27, 2017

Gov. Rick Snyder will lead a seven-day investment mission to Israel, focusing on trade and investments, improving academic cooperation and exploring opportunities for collaboration on cybersecurity matters.

The mission will depart on Friday, Jan. 27 and return on Thursday, Feb. 2.

“Michigan’s longstanding ties with Israeli companies and academic institutions have created excellent opportunities to increase trade, business investments and scientific research,” Snyder said. “I look forward to building on these highly productive relationships, especially in the areas of cybersecurity and defense.”

Gov. Snyder and the delegation will travel to Be’er Sheva, Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and surrounding areas to meet with government leaders, business executives and university officials.

The governor also will provide remarks at the CyberTech 2017 Conference, considered the most significant conference and exhibition of cyber technologies outside of the U.S.

“Michigan needs to work collaboratively with public, private and governmental partners to raise awareness and implement innovative solutions to complex cybersecurity issues,” Snyder said.

Michigan Economic Development Corporation Chief Executive Officer Steve Arwood and other MEDC officials, as well as Department of Technology, Management and Budget Director David Behen are joining the governor’s mission.

Concurrently with the governor’s mission, MEDC and Michigan Israel Business Bridge are leading a group of business leaders from nine Michigan companies to meet with prospective business partners, distributors and buyers to increase export opportunities.

The participating companies are:

  • BGM Engineering (Shelby Township) – Designer and manufacturer of electronic and mechanical products specializing in automotive safety systems
  • Butzel Long (Bloomfield Hills) – International law firm serving clients from diverse sectors including energy, automotive, manufacturing and technology
  • Commander Innovations Inc. (Holly) – Systems consultants and product engineers that specialize in implementation testing, survivability verification, reliability and quality
  • Duggan Manufacturing (Shelby Township) – Manufacturer of custom metal components and experts in prototype and low volume stamping, cutting, assembly and welding
  • Fabco Holdings Inc. (Livonia) – Designers, engineers and manufacturers of drivetrain systems, customized gearboxes and other highly engineered products in commercial and defense markets
  • Gehring (Farmington Hills) – Global machine tool company specializing in advanced honing technology
  • Karamba Security (Ann Arbor) – Developers of autonomous security software for connected and autonomous vehicles
  • Paskon Inc. (Southfield) – Global provider of technology solutions including analytics and big data; enterprise resource planning and alignment of IT and business strategies
  • Wright Tool Company (Troy) – Distributor of professional and specialty tools for the U.S. and allied militaries
  • The U.S. is Israel’s largest single trading partner. Since signing a Free Trade Agreement in 1985, U.S./Israel trade has grown eight-fold. Since 1995, nearly all trade tariffs between the U.S. and Israel have been eliminated.

The Israel mission is being conducted at the invitation of the Israeli government and hosted by the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit. This is Gov. Snyder’s second investment mission to Israel since taking office in 2011.

