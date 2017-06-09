Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Michigan Gov. candidate Cobbs at Charlevoix Dems in Boyne June 19

— June 9, 2017

Bill Cobbs

The Charlevoix County Democratic Party (CCDP) will hold a General Membership meeting on Monday June 19, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Community Room located in the lower level of the Boyne District Library at 201 East Main St. in Boyne City.

The first part of the meeting will cover CCDP general business, this summer’s upcoming social and fundraising events, and update attendees on CCDP plans for this summer’s 2017 Voter Canvass in preparation for the 2018 mid-term elections.

The special guest will be Bill Cobbs who is one of several Democratic candidates running for Governor of Michigan in 2018.

He will give a short presentation on why he is running for governor and answer questions from the audience. Cobbs, 63, lives in Farmington Hills.

He is a graduate of Cass Technical High School in Detroit and attended the University of Michigan and Wayne State University Law School.

He is a U.S. Navy veteran and a retired executive of the Xerox Corporation having served as Global Vice President at Xerox.

Light refreshments will be served.

RSVP by Friday June 16.

To RSVP or for more information, email democrats.charlevoix@gmail.com or call (231) 753-8411.

