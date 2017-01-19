Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
January 19, 2017 - OPINION: Michigan bill would abolish traditional public notices
January 19, 2017 - Boyne City killer Matthew Fruge could be paroled in 10 years
January 19, 2017 - Charlevoix County businesses among new group opposed to Enbridge Line 5
January 19, 2017 - Michigan DOT: January thaw puts seasonal weight restrictions in effect
January 17, 2017 - Boyne City school band director Brandon Ivie honored
January 17, 2017 - Boyne City Police logs Dec. 26 – Jan. 1
January 17, 2017 - Charlevoix County vet of the month Loren Bell
January 17, 2017 - GLE People Fund gives over $204k in grants
January 17, 2017 - 2017 East Jordan Sno-Blast, Jan. 20-22
January 17, 2017 - Little Traverse Conservancy 2016 annual report
January 16, 2017 - #386 Boyne City Gazette – Jan. 18
January 12, 2017 - Gov. Snyder signs 31 bills into law
January 12, 2017 - Senators Peters, Stabenow fight unfair trade aimed at Michigan-based Whirlpool
January 11, 2017 - Northern Michigan health news briefs
January 11, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Dec. 19-25
January 11, 2017 - Northern Michigan drivers: new green lights on snowplows means go slow
January 11, 2017 - Blood donations in Boyne, Charlevoix, Petoskey to help with shortage
January 11, 2017 - Kelsie King-Duff named Boyne Main Street director
January 9, 2017 - #385 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 11
January 6, 2017 - Michigan Gov. Snyder signs laws to notify of high lead levels in public water
Home / Free / News / Region/State / Michigan DOT: January thaw puts seasonal weight restrictions in effect

Michigan DOT: January thaw puts seasonal weight restrictions in effect

— January 19, 2017

The January winter thaw has turned almost balmy in Michigan, which means that in many locations the county road agency will activate seasonal weight restrictions at least through the next week.

“Those individuals and companies involved in trucking and hauling heavy loads may wish to check with their county road agency to learn whether their haul routes may be temporarily impacted by this stretch of unseasonably warm weather,” said Denise Donohue, director of the County Road Association of Michigan, the members of which include all 83 Michigan county road commissions and departments.

Seasonal weight restrictions – sometimes called “frost laws” – are written into law to protect Michigan’s local roads from excess weight during periods when the roads are most vulnerable to damage.  State law allows MDOT, counties and municipalities to reduce truck weights and speeds on roads that are not built to accommodate heavy truck traffic in such conditions.

During the weight restriction period, trucks traveling on posted/restricted roads must reduce speeds to 35 mph and carry lighter loads – a 25 percent reduction on concrete roads and 35 percent reduction on asphalt or gravel roads.

Roads are particularly vulnerable now, during late January, because the unseasonably warm temperatures have allowed the surface to thaw, causing water to puddle on and under the road – while the lower levels remain frozen.  The now-spongy surface directly under the roadbed does not provide optimal support, making the roadbed very vulnerable to cracking under heavy loads.

Colder weather will soon return to Michigan and the weight restrictions will be lifted in most locations.  Seasonal weight restrictions are typically in force in Michigan in March and April, which will likely be the case again this year.

The latest information on seasonal weight restrictions may be obtained by calling the local county road agency.  Or consult micountyroads.org under the “Doing Business With Us” tab.

The 83 members of the County Road Association of Michigan represent the unified voice for a safe and efficient county transportation infrastructure system in Michigan, including appropriate stewardship of the public’s right-of-way in rural and urban Michigan.  Collectively, Michigan’s county road agencies manage 75 percent of all roads in the state, including 90,000 miles of roads and 5,700 bridges.  County road agencies also maintain the state’s highway system in 64 counties.  Michigan has the nation’s fourth-largest local road system.

Related Articles

Weather

35° F
Fog
Fog
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

January 2017
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799