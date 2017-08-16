Memorial service for Bob McGarva in Boyne City, Aug. 21

A memorial service for Bob McGarva will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday Aug. 21, …

A memorial service for Bob McGarva will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday Aug. 21, 2017 at the First Presbyterian Church of Boyne City.

Pastor Elizabeth Brochard will officiate.

The church is located at 410 South Park St. in Boyne City.