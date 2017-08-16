Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
August 16, 2017 - Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month Ralph Kitson Jr. of Boyne
August 16, 2017 - Boyne Police logs July 24-30
August 16, 2017 - Should public art be by local artists? Boyne officials discuss
August 16, 2017 - BOYNE CITY: Great Lakes Energy will be more than 50% green by early 2018
August 16, 2017 - #416 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 16
August 16, 2017 - Memorial service for Bob McGarva in Boyne City, Aug. 21
August 9, 2017 - Boyne City Ramblers football season kickoff celebration
August 9, 2017 - Boyne Falls Polish Festival photo gallery
August 9, 2017 - Boyne City Police logs July 17-23
August 9, 2017 - Boyne trails celebration Saturday Aug. 26
August 9, 2017 - Were you a Northern Michigan teen in the 1960s? Club Ponytail reunion planned
August 9, 2017 - Boyne Fire Department fundraiser, car show, 100th anniversary of the LaFrance
August 9, 2017 - Boyne Housing Commission report shows agency on the rise
August 9, 2017 - Lloyd and Joyce Kelsey of Boyne City celebrate 70 years
August 8, 2017 - #415 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 9
August 4, 2017 - Summer Events across Charlevoix, East Jordan, Boyne City, Boyne Falls
August 4, 2017 - Boyne Lifetree Café discusses conflicts between religion and science
August 4, 2017 - Charlevoix County: apply now for home repair loans
August 4, 2017 - Charlevoix County Commissioners synopsis July 26, 2017
August 4, 2017 - 2017 Flywheelers festival photos
Home / Events / Free / News / Obits / Memorial service for Bob McGarva in Boyne City, Aug. 21

Memorial service for Bob McGarva in Boyne City, Aug. 21

— August 16, 2017

A memorial service for Bob McGarva will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday Aug. 21, 2017 at the First Presbyterian Church of Boyne City.

Pastor Elizabeth Brochard will officiate.

The church is located at 410 South Park St. in Boyne City.

Related Articles

Weather

82° F
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

2017 Boyne Summer Guide

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

August 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  