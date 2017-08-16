Memorial service for Bob McGarva in Boyne City, Aug. 21— August 16, 2017
A memorial service for Bob McGarva will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday Aug. 21, …
A memorial service for Bob McGarva will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday Aug. 21, 2017 at the First Presbyterian Church of Boyne City.
Pastor Elizabeth Brochard will officiate.
The church is located at 410 South Park St. in Boyne City.
Related Articles
-
-
Boyne Police logs July 24-30August 16, 2017
-
Should public art be by local artists? Boyne officials discussAugust 16, 2017
-
-
#416 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 16August 16, 2017
Entertainment
Past Stories
Categories
- Chris Faulknor's Two Cents (19)
- Editorial Cartoons (9)
- Events (272)
- Featured (979)
- Free (716)
- Gazette (99)
- Inside the Newsroom (6)
- News (2,584)
- Newsroom (7)
- Notices (48)
- Obits (71)
- OP-ED (103)
- Photo Galleries (71)
- Region/State (185)
- Sports (42)