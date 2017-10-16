Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Meet the candidates for Boyne City Commission on Oct. 18

— October 16, 2017

Learn more about the five candidates for Boyne City Commission from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Wednesday Oct. 18 Candidate Forum at Boyne City Hall in the new commission chambers located at 319 North Lake St.

