MCPW pro wrestling event coming to East Jordan

BY BETH GOHS, CONTRIBUTOR

Mr. Chainsaw Pro Wrestling promotion will celebrate 10 years of Providing the Midwest with family friendly entertainment with a performance at 6 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 25 at the East Jordan Civic Center.

The main tag team event features WWE wrestler and star of American Ninja Hero Zach Gowen and Gregory Iron, ‘Handicapped Heros’ versus Yolo once Jack Verville and Adam Sniper.

“Zach Gowen went on to WWE and made a career out of being a one-legged wrestler,” Mike Dombrowski, pro wrestler and promoter of MCPW said. “It’s an inspiring story about believing in yourself and never giving up.”

A fan of MCPW and local pro kickboxer Conrad Loucks brought the entertainment to the area, and he will also take part in the show.

“In this town there’s very little going on that is productive,” he said. “I feel it’s important to bring something to the town, not only so people have something to do, but for the kids and teens to get involved with something they can work toward rather than following a negative path—that is very often the case here.”

Dombrowski is hopeful that this event will be a greater success with a bigger attraction and growing fan base in the area.

“I was overwhelmed with the support at the last event,” said Dombrowski. “Running a new town, I didn’t know what to expect…. But, these are wrestlers, trained athletes. A lot more goes into it other than what most people think.”

Tickets are $12, and sold at Top Ten party store, and the East Jordan Chamber of Commerce.

Or, you can get your tickets at the event for $15.

“There are plenty of great matches to come see but if there was only one, the ‘party animal’ Cory Lyon and Caden Ames with the influence (Loucks) verssus Death Threat Army is worth the $12 admission by itself,” he said.

—The matches—

Main Event – MCPW Tag Team Championships

Team You Only YOLO Once (c)

vs.

The Handicapped Heroes (Zach Gowen & Gregory Iron)

Singles Match

“The End of the World” Jake Omen

vs.

“Suplex Shogun” Jackson Stone

Tag Team Match

Death Threat Army (w/Mikey Zeroe)

vs.

Caden Ames & Cory Lyon (w/Conrad Loucks)

Veteran vs. New-Comer

Frankie the Face vs. Alex Beardslee

Plus more with:

• Max Morrison

• “Black Diamond” Jack Price

• Jumal Kyng

• Jimmy “The Hype” Shalwin

More information at www.MCPWOnline.com