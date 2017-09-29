Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
News

McLaren Northern Michigan needle drop-offs

— September 29, 2017

McLaren Northern Michigan is hosting free needle drop-offs in Cheboygan, Gaylord, and Petoskey.

Gaylord Needle Drop-off

When: Friday, October 13, 2017 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: Karmanos Cancer Institute of McLaren Northern Michigan

918 North Center Avenue, Gaylord

Cheboygan Needle Drop-off

When: Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: McLaren Northern Michigan Cheboygan Campus Circle Drive

748 South Main Street, Cheboygan

Petoskey Needle Drop-off

When: Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: McLaren Northern Michigan Circle Drive

416 Connable Drive, Petoskey

For all locations, the needles are required to be in an approved hard, impermeable plastic container. This event will only collect needles.

Due to high need of needle collection, this event will be held in Petoskey and Cheboygan the second Saturday of every other month with 2017 future date of December 9. Gaylord needle drop-off events will be held the second Friday of every other month with the 2017 future date of December 8.

For information on this event, please call (800) 248-6777.

