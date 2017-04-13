McLaren Northern Michigan Children’s Health Fair April 22

Nearly 40 community agencies will be participating in the 27th Annual Children’s Health Fair sponsored …

Nearly 40 community agencies will be participating in the 27th Annual Children’s Health Fair sponsored by McLaren Northern Michigan.

The Children’s Health Fair is a fun family event that provides an educational environment where parents can learn how to keep children healthy and safe.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Petoskey Middle School located at 801 Northmen Drive, off of Mitchell Street in Petoskey.

McLaren Northern Michigan is sponsoring the free event in recognition of April being the “Month of the Young Child.”

The event focuses on newborns to 12 year olds.

The event will have many activities for parents and children. Olaf, from Disney’s Frozen, will be at the fair from 12:30 -1:30 p.m. Children should bring their capes for an “Action Hero Fun Run” outside (weather permitting), sponsored by the Child Abuse and Education Council.

Other fun activities include crafts, face painting, hands-on learning activities and materials, as well as many prizes raffled off through the day.

Bring a gently used book and take one home and participate in the Free Cycle BookBin Project.

There is a low-cost lunch available at the event for $3 each or $8 for the family.

For more information about the McLaren Northern Michigan Children’s Health Fair, call (800) 248-6777.