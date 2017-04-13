Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
April 14, 2017 - Boyne City High School People’s Choice Awards winners for 2017
April 13, 2017 - Blood donation events in Charlevoix, Emmet counties
April 13, 2017 - McLaren Northern Michigan Children’s Health Fair April 22
April 13, 2017 - PHOTOS: 2017 Boyne City High School People’s Choice Awards
April 13, 2017 - Michigan Sen. Gary Peters: bill would help businesses apply for fed contracts
April 13, 2017 - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed coming to Northern Michigan
April 12, 2017 - Beaver Island’s St. James Township forgives $105k in sewer debt to itself in order to move on
April 12, 2017 - Senior citizen input wanted on Charlevoix ‘Age-Friendly city’ concept
April 12, 2017 - Boyne robotics team wins district honor; qualifies for state event
April 12, 2017 - Boyne LifeTree Café features mother of Amish schoolhouse shooter
April 12, 2017 - Uproar over housing project proposal sends Boyne Villa back to drawing board
April 10, 2017 - #398 Boyne City Gazette April 12
April 6, 2017 - Guest commentary by Sen. Wayne Schmidt: Our infrastructure must be improved
April 6, 2017 - ALICE report shows Charlevoix County wages low, cost of living rising
April 6, 2017 - Charlevoix’s state reps vote to eliminate foreign language req., revise eminent domain, increase tax subsidies for biz
April 6, 2017 - Charlevoix substitute teachers, support staff—Char-Em ISD job fair coming
April 5, 2017 - Boyne City leaf and household junk collections
April 5, 2017 - Charlevoix Bridge overnight closures end early
April 5, 2017 - Boyne City Public Notice of development/TIF plan
April 5, 2017 - Boyne Tae-Kwon-Do students achieve new ranks
Home / Events / Featured / Free / News / Region/State / McLaren Northern Michigan Children’s Health Fair April 22

McLaren Northern Michigan Children’s Health Fair April 22

— April 13, 2017

Nearly 40 community agencies will be participating in the 27th Annual Children’s Health Fair sponsored by McLaren Northern Michigan.

The Children’s Health Fair is a fun family event that provides an educational environment where parents can learn how to keep children healthy and safe.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Petoskey Middle School located at 801 Northmen Drive, off of Mitchell Street in Petoskey.

McLaren Northern Michigan is sponsoring the free event in recognition of April being the “Month of the Young Child.”

The event focuses on newborns to 12 year olds.

The event will have many activities for parents and children. Olaf, from Disney’s Frozen, will be at the fair from 12:30 -1:30 p.m. Children should bring their capes for an “Action Hero Fun Run” outside (weather permitting), sponsored by the Child Abuse and Education Council.

Other fun activities include crafts, face painting, hands-on learning activities and materials, as well as many prizes raffled off through the day.

Bring a gently used book and take one home and participate in the Free Cycle BookBin Project.

There is a low-cost lunch available at the event for $3 each or $8 for the family.

For more information about the McLaren Northern Michigan Children’s Health Fair, call (800) 248-6777.

Related Articles

Weather

51° F
Rain
Rain
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

April 2017
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799