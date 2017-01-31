McLaren Charlevoix named in top 100 Critical Access Hospitals

Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital in Charlevoix, Michigan was recently named one of iVantage Health Analytics’ …

Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital in Charlevoix, Michigan was recently named one of iVantage Health Analytics’ Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) in the United States.

Critical Access Hospitals assure that essential healthcare services are available in rural areas, such as northern Michigan.

“We are so proud of the efforts of our physicians and staff who have contributed to our achieving this designation,” Lyn Jenks, President and CEO of the hospital. “For nearly a century, this hospital has lived up to the promise of our mission to provide superior quality care and promote community health. Our staff delivers a special brand of caring unsurpassed in our area and is known for personal attention to individual patient needs. We have a long history of providing the personal, friendly medical care you’d expect to find in your hometown. The doctors and staff here not only care for you, they also care about you. People are comfortable coming here and confident in the quality of care they receive. I know I speak for our entire staff when I say it is an honor to be recognized as one of the top 100 Critical Access Hospitals in the U.S.”

Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital scored in the top 100 of Critical Access Hospitals on iVantage’s Hospital Strength INDEX®.

The INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive rating of rural and Critical Access Hospitals.

The results recognize that the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals provide a safety net to communities across rural America – measuring them across more than 70 different performance metrics, including quality, outcomes, patient perspective, affordability, population risk and efficiency.

The list of the top 100 Critical Access Hospitals and more information about the study can be found at www.iVantageINDEX.com.

“Rural healthcare deserves the same performance analysis as all provider performance. It plays a vital role for communities across America, serving more than 60 million people. The services provided in rural America are similar to those needed in any major metropolitan area, yet the volumes and economic resources provide little economies of scale, making for little benefit from scale. These top 100 Critical Access Hospitals exhibit a focused concern for their community benefits and needs, regardless of scale, reimbursement and people’s ability to pay,” said Michael Topchik, senior vice president of iVantage Health Analytics.