Majesty and mystery of nature at Boyne’s Lifetree Café

Mankind’s relationship with nature and the human impact on the environment will be explored at …

Mankind’s relationship with nature and the human impact on the environment will be explored at Lifetree Café on Sunday July 2 at 6:30 p.m.

The program, titled “The Majesty and Mystery of Nature,” features a screening of the film Saving Valentina, which records an attempted rescue of a humpback whale caught in a fishing net.

“Some people say that humans are here to serve and protect nature,” says Lifetree Café representative Craig Cable. “Others believe nature is here to serve us. We’ll unpack these varying opinions and encourage participants to share their thoughts.”

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located 401 South Park St., Boyne City.

Please use the Pine St. entrance.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting.

Questions about Lifetree may be directed to Julie Hasse at 231-582-7983 or Lifetree@fpboyne.org.