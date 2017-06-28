Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
June 28, 2017 - Boyne Police logs June 5-11
June 28, 2017 - Boyne City Independence Day celebration July 3-4
June 28, 2017 - Boyne’s Don Lockman inducted to Michigan Outdoor Hall of Fame
June 28, 2017 - Majesty and mystery of nature at Boyne’s Lifetree Café
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City hearing on Industrial Development District
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Transit hiring
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County summer tax deferment
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne USA meeting on hydroelectric project
June 28, 2017 - Charlevoix County legislators vote on switchblades, school funding, breathalyzers for minors
June 28, 2017 - Charlevoix County clerk and court filings
June 26, 2017 - #409 Boyne City Gazette June 28
June 22, 2017 - Hospice Celebration of Life & Memorial Service for all June 25
June 22, 2017 - Communicating with pets at Boyne Lifetree
June 22, 2017 - East Jordan Freedom Festival June 27 – July 2
June 22, 2017 - Boyne Police officer graduates from leadership training
June 22, 2017 - Boyne First Presbyterian rummage sale June 23-24
June 22, 2017 - Gov. Snyder at Paris Air Show promoting Michigan aerospace
June 21, 2017 - Boyne schools OK 2017-18 budget at $13.4M
June 21, 2017 - United Way celebrates partners, investors, volunteers with fun twist
June 21, 2017 - Food and farming group expands to Charlevoix-Emmet region
Home / Events / News / Majesty and mystery of nature at Boyne’s Lifetree Café

Majesty and mystery of nature at Boyne’s Lifetree Café

— June 28, 2017

Mankind’s relationship with nature and the human impact on the environment will be explored at Lifetree Café on Sunday July 2 at 6:30 p.m.

The program, titled “The Majesty and Mystery of Nature,” features a screening of the film Saving Valentina, which records an attempted rescue of a humpback whale caught in a fishing net.

“Some people say that humans are here to serve and protect nature,” says Lifetree Café representative Craig Cable. “Others believe nature is here to serve us. We’ll unpack these varying opinions and encourage participants to share their thoughts.”

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located 401 South Park St., Boyne City.

Please use the Pine St. entrance.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting.

Questions about Lifetree may be directed to Julie Hasse at 231-582-7983 or Lifetree@fpboyne.org.

Related Articles

Weather

75° F
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

2017 Boyne Summer Guide

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

June 2017
S M T W T F S
« May    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  