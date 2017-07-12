M-32, I-75 business loop resurfacing in Gaylord starts July 17

M-32 (Main Street) and I-75 Business Loop (BL) (South Otsego Avenue) Gaylord ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, July 17, …

M-32 (Main Street) and I-75 Business Loop (BL) (South Otsego Avenue) Gaylord

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE:

Monday, July 17, 2017

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:

Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017

PROJECT:

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $826,000 to resurface M-32 from east of Hayes Road to Wisconsin Avenue, and I-75 BL from Second Street to Wisconsin Avenue/Grandview Boulevard. This project also includes reconstruction of sidewalk ramps to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

Watch this video summary with Gaylord Transportation Service Center Assistant Construction Engineer Steve Zaglaniczny: https://youtu.be/hMVyPY6LRQY

Project map: http://bit.ly/2tJKk8B

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:

This work will require daytime single-lane closures with traffic shifts for the sidewalk ramp reconstruction, and nighttime lane closures with traffic shifts for resurfacing work. One lane will be open in each direction at all times.

SAFETY FEATURES:

This project will improve safety for pedestrians using the sidewalk ramps along both roadways.