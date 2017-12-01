Lon Kowalske of Boyne City guilty of child porn possession

Pick up this week’s Boyne City Gazette for the full story regarding this case on …

Today in the 33rd Circuit Court, Lon James Kowalske, 61, of Boyne City, was sentenced to 12 months in jail and 48 months of probation on charges of possessing child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

The sentences were identical and will run concurrently.

Kowalske had pleaded guilty on Sept. 29.

It was discovered that Kowalske had numerous videos and images of very young children being abused sexually when he purchased a new computer and asked that some files be transferred to it from his old computer.

The Michigan State Police then investigated and reviewed two computer drives, finding over 200 child sexually abusive videos and images.

In sentencing the defendant to probation and jail, rather than prison, Judge Roy C. Hayes III cited the fact that the defendant had no prior criminal history and his need for intensive treatment to address his interest in these activities.