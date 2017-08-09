Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Home / Free / News / Lloyd and Joyce Kelsey of Boyne City celebrate 70 years

Lloyd and Joyce Kelsey of Boyne City celebrate 70 years

— August 9, 2017

Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Kelsey of Boyne City are proud to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.

Lloyd Kelsey and Joyce Boshart were married on May 2, 1947 at the Lyndon Avenue Free Methodist Church in Flint, Michigan by Rev. Lyle Howison.

They have lived in Boyne City since 2000, when he retired from Buick Motors as an Electrician.

She retired from AC Sparkplug as a secretary.

Their children are Brian (Denise) Kelsey of Otisville and Janell (Bob) Pawlus of Boyne City.

Mr. and Mrs. Kelsey also have one grandchild and two great-grandchildren

